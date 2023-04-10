Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Solve an unprecedented crime and secure the Grid’s future. Here are the details for Tron: Identity, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Tron: Identity Release Date: April 12, 2023

Tron: Identity comes out on April 12, 2023. It is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Tron: Identity Gameplay

Tron: Identity is a visual novel game with puzzle elements. For those not familiar with visual novels, these are basically the video game equivalent of Choose Your Own Adventure books. Players follow the story of the game by reading through the various text. However, players shouldn’t be too worried about getting bored by just seeing text. The game accompanies the text on screen with images of the current setting, helping players imagine the scene more vividly. Not only that, but the accompanying music helps set the mood for the game, letting players immerse themselves even more in the game.

Of course, reading isn’t the only thing the player will do. Every now and then, the player will have to solve puzzles using the in-game Identity Discs. You can think of the Identity Disc as the hard drive of each resident of the Grid, containing their memories, experiences, and more. The player will have to decipher and unlock these Identity Discs to gather the information that they may find useful as they continue to read through the game.

Like with most visual novels, players will have to make various choices throughout their playthrough. Each of these choices gives different dialogs that change how the story goes. Not only that, but some choices will actually change the story altogether, leading to various endings. The player will have to figure out which choices lead to which endings and change the story to get the ending they want.

Tron: Identity Story

The game takes place in a new Grid. This grid no longer has its creator, and no User intervention is available to assist in its evolution. Under these conditions, an unprecedented crime happened, in which someone broke into the Repository that stands at the center of the Grid’s society. The player takes control of Query, a detective program that has to figure out just what was taken from the repository, as well as who did it.

