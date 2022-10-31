Troy Aikman’s hilarious Halloween admission that sports card collectors will love

It’s that time of the year again when everyone is in a costume to get a healthy dose of treats. For sports card collectors, though, the kind of treats they’re looking for isn’t really available just by donning a costume. But in a surprising manner, the former Dallas Cowboys’ star quarterback and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman went over and beyond to give memorable pieces of memorabilia that will surely be worth something in this day and age when the hobby has made it big.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Aikman recalls a time back during his playing years when a couple of kids dressed in costumes dropped by his house for Halloween just after a practice session. With these kids right in front of his doorstep, the Cowboys’ star QB discovered that he ran out of candy to give away for Trick and Treat. Instead of letting the costumed children leave empty-handed, he went for something totally unexpected and in hindsight, more valuable.

Rather than letting the kids down, Aikman instead grabbed a bunch of sports cards and gave them away as Halloween treats. Of course, the cherry on top of the sundae is the Cowboys’ star signed these cards before handing them out. Aikman continues his story by saying for the following year, he prepared candy for those who would visit him for that particular holiday. The thing is, the kids who trooped up to his doorstep the year after were more numerous than before and bummed out they were getting candy, instead of signed cards from him.

With this story, Troy Aikman, a six-time Pro Bowl QB for the Dallas Cowboys, unknowingly gave one of the most valuable Halloween treats ever. And while he didn’t go for sequel the year after, much to the dismay of those who dropped by during that Halloween, this could be a good example for athletes and personalities if they want to leave a lasting impression, not only on the hobby, but on the children who’ll make up its future.