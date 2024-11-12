ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

John Calipari and Arkansas play host as they play Troy. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Troy-Arkansas prediction and pick.

Troy comes into the game sitting at 2-0 this year. They opened up the season with an 84-74 victory over Toledo, and then last time out would hit the road. They would visit New Orleans, coming away with a 78-61 victory. Meanwhile, the John Calipari tenure is off to a 1-1 start. They opened up with a 16-point win at home over Lipscomb. They would then face Baylor at a neutral site, but fall to the eighth-ranked team in the nation 72-67.

Troy is 0-4 all-time against Arkansas, losing last time in 2022 74-61.

Here are the Troy-Arkansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Troy-Arkansas Odds

Troy: +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +720

Arkansas: -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Troy vs. Arkansas

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Troy Will Cover The Spread/Win

Troy is ranked 117th in the nation in KenPom's current rankings. They are ranked 183rd on offense, but 71st on defense this year. Troy is not shooting great this year, sitting 139th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Still, they have been solid in the rebounding game. They are 15th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game, while sitting 41st in defensive rebounds per game this year.

Troy has been led by forward Jackson Fields this year. He is scoring 12.5 points per game to lead the team while shooting at a 64.3 percent rate. Further, he has seven rebounds per game to lead the team, while adding an assist per game this year. He is joined at the forward spot by Thomas Dowd. Dowd comes in with 11.5 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds per game and two steals per game. Finally, Myler Rigsby adds 11 points per game, while also coming down with 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game.

At guard, Tayton Conerway has led the team. He is scoring 11.5 points per game this year while leading the team with six assists per game. He also has four rebounds per game this year, 1.5 steals, and one block per game. Still, he has struggled with turnovers, averaging five a game. He is joined at guard by Marcus Rigsby Jr. Rigsby Jr. has seven points per game, but also adds five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is ranked 35th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year, sitting 51st in his offensive ratings, but 12th on defense. Arkansas is 152nd in the nation in effective field goal percentage but has been solid defensively. They are 68th in the nation in opponent assists per game, while not putting other teams on the line. Arkansas is 32nd in the nation in opponent free throw attempts per game this year.

They have been led this year by Boogie Fland. The guard comes into the game with 17 points per game this year, while adding four rebounds, five assists, and a steal per game this year. He is joined at guard by Johnell Davis and DJ Wagner. Davis comes into the game with 11.5 points per game this year, while adding 4.5 rebounds, an assist, and one steals plus blocks per game. Wagner is scoring just 7.5 points per game but adds three rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one steal per game this year.

At forward, Adou Theiro leads the way. He is scoring 16 points per game while sitting second on the team with five rebounds per game. Further, he has been solid on defense, with two steals and one block per game this year. Treveon Brazile leads the team in rebounding this year. He has five points per game, but adds 5.5 rebounds per game, to go with an assist and 1.5 steals per game this year.

Final Troy-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Troy comes in sitting at 2-0 against the spread this year, covering each game by four points. Still, neither team they have faced is at the level of Arkansas. Arkansas is 0-2 against the spread this year, missing each game by half a point. Still, the under has hit with ease in both of the Arkansas games this year. They have hit the under by an average of 20 points per game. Troy has seen the under hit in one of their two games this year as well. Both teams are stronger on defense. Troy will have a lot of trouble scoring in this one. Arkansas allows just 66 points per game, and they tighten up in the second half. Arkansas is 34th in the nation in second-half points this year. While Troy should be able to control the rebounding game, Arkansas will slow them down on the offensive end. Take the under in this one.

Final Troy-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Under 150.5 (-110)