Published November 30, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

TSM moves away from the Chinese roster they attempted to build and imports an LLA player for the LCS 2023 season.

TSM LoL LCS 2023 Roster

Top Lane

Colin “Solo” Earnest remains TSM’s choice for top lane in 2023. This makes perfect sense as his contract with the org is far from expiring, having only joined July this year. Plus, it seems TSM was intent on keeping their solo laners while limiting the changes to other roles. Solo has experience as both a player and a member of the coaching staff and has a long list of teams he’s been a part of. Despite this, he’s rarely produced results, and TSM fans are not exactly hopeful for Solo to suddenly become a top-tier top laner for the next season.

Jungle

Lee “Bugi” Seong-yeop is being imported from the Latin American region. Historically, he began playing on the Japanese LJL league before moving to the LMS (now known as PCS), and then the LLA. Most recently, he played for Estral Esports for the latter half of the year, wherein they finished 2nd place, one win away from making a Worlds appearance.

He replaces Mingyi “Spica” Lu, who is rumored to join FlyQuest after he parted ways with TSM. Bugi has big shoes to fill, as Spica was the face of the organization for more than two years.

Mid Lane

Huang “Maple” Yi-tang also remains as TSM’s mid laner for 2023. Originally from the LMS, Maple made his name as a member of Flash Wolves for over 4 years, before moving to the LPL. He moved back and forth a couple of times between the two regions before TSM enlisted his help earlier this year.

Bot Lane

After Tony “Instinct” Ng parted ways with the org and no news about Edward “Tactical” Ra, TSM is left without an AD Carry. Toàn “Neo” Trần is being brought in from Dignitas to fill up this spot. Another middle-of-the-pack player, Neo has been going back and forth from the Dignitas main LCS team and Academy team for a couple of years. As a member of DIG Academy they placed 2nd in the LCS Proving Grounds Summer 2022. As DIG’s starting bot laner, however, he hadn’t had results as good. Dignitas finished dead last in the LCS Summer 2022 split.

Support

Finally, Johnathan “Chime” Pomponio will fill up the support position. Coming in from Golden Guardians, his story is similar to Neo’s. He was an on-and-off member of both the GG main team and Academy team, both having subpar results. Perhaps, the org thinks that the duo will have good synergy due to having similar level of experience, but the real test will be on the Rift.