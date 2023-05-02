Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Tulane Green Wave basketball program picked up former Michigan forward Gregg Glenn III from the transfer portal, according to a Tuesday tweet from CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

“Source: Michigan transfer Greg Glenn III has committed to Tulane,” wrote Rothstein.

A former 4-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gregg Glenn III chose Michigan over offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, LSU and Maryland, among others, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-7-inch forward joined a 2021 Michigan recruiting class that ranked at No. 9 in the country and featured three other 4-star enrollees.

Glenn played in four games for a Wolverines squad that went 18-16 overall and 11-9 against conference opponents. He was a top-15 power forward in ESPN’s class of 2022 recruitment rankings. Glenn played in a total of 11 minutes for Michigan this season, going as high as four while scoring two points, grabbing two rebounds, dishing one assist and grabbing one steal in an 87-62 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils in November.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tulane went 20-11 overall and 12-6 against conference opponents in the fourth season under former Georgia State head coach Ron Hunter. It earned wins over Memphis and Cincinnati before falling in a 40-point loss to the Memphis Tigers in the American Athletic Conference Championship semifinal. Sophomore guard Jalen Cook led the Green Wave in scoring with 15 points, hitting six of his 19 shots and three of his nine 3-point attempts.

Cook entered the transfer portal in late March after he played in a total of 50 games and started in 48 over two years for the Green Wave, according to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

“Tulane’s Jalen Cook will enter the transfer portal, a source told ESPN,” wrote Givony. “The two-time First Team All-AAC player averaged 19.8 points, 4.9 assists per game this season. Career 37% 3-point shooter. Cook will also be testing the NBA draft waters while maintaining his eligibility.”