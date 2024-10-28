ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tulane Green Wave (6-2, 4-0 AAC) take on the Charlotte 49ers (3-5, 2-2 AAC) Thursday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulane-Charlotte prediction and pick. We will let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Tulane-Charlotte College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulane-Charlotte Odds

Tulane: -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -750

Charlotte: +16.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +520

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tulane vs. Charlotte

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane is having a fantastic season. They have just two losses, and they were both nonconference. They were one late fumble away from beating Kansas State, and they struggled a little bit on the road against Oklahoma. However, they have now won five straight games. With the way they are playing, and have played all season, Tulane will win this game.

Tulane has scored the ball extremely well on their five-game win streak. In those five games, the Green Wave are averaging 45.2 points per game. In their four conference games, Tulane is averaging 46.25 points. With Darian Mensah, Makhi Hughes, and Mario Williams, it is very easy to like this Tulane offense. Tulane is scoring with ease lately, and that has a chance to continue against Charlotte.

Charlotte has allowed the fourth-most yards per game in the AAC, and fifth-most points per game at 34.2. In their last two games, Charlotte has allowed 84 total points. They are an easy defense to score on at the moment, which will give Tulane plenty of confidence Thursday night. If Tulane can keep up their scoring, they will win the game.

Why Charlotte Could Cover The Spread/Win

Charlotte has to match Tulane on offense. It is the only way they will cover the spread. The good news is Tulane is not as good on defense as they are on offense. During their win streak, Tulane has allowed 22 points per game. That is not bad, but it is not the best, either. On the season, Tulane has allowed 22.3 points per game. Putting up at least 20 points will go a long way towards covering the spread in this game.

Charlotte's top two running backs have done good work this season. They are combining for 754 yards, 5.27 yards per rush, and 10 total touchdowns. In their two losses, Tulane has allowed 215 and 182 rush yards. When Tulane can not stop the run, they do not win football games. Charlotte has to control the run game if they want to win this game.

Charlotte has two other things to clean up if they want to win this game. The first is penalties. Charlotte has committed the second-most penalties in the AAC, and it has cost them plenty of yards. The other is third downs. Charlotte has converted just 31.1 percent of their third downs this season, which is second-worst in the AAC. Cleaning these two things up will give them the best chance to win.

Final Tulane-Charlotte Prediction & Pick

Tulane is a very good team, and they are playing like the best team in the conference. In fact, I truly believe they are the best team in the conference, and arguably the best group of five team with a chance to make the College Football Playoff. I will take Tulane to continue their dominance and cover this spread.

Final Tulane-Charlotte Prediction & Pick: Tulane -16.5 (-108)