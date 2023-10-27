The Tulane Green Wave will head to Houston, Texas to take on the Rice Owls this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Tulane-Rice prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Tulane Green Wave (6-1) is coming off a narrow one-touchdown victory against the North Texas Mean Green after squandering a three-touchdown lead at halftime allowing them to score 28 points in the second half only to seal the game with a touchdown in the close minutes. They take on a Rice Owls football team that isn't competing at the highest level as Tulane but will be a tough out as they look to continue their winning ways this Saturday.

Rice Owls (3-4) is coming off a blowout victory against Tulsa where they put up a staggering 42 points with 512 yards of total offense. The Owls' best playmakers on the team JT Daniels and Dean Connors combined for all six of their touchdowns. Rice will need a repeat performance from those two against a tough Tulane team if they want to even try to upset the No. 22 ranked team in the country and move closer to a potential college bowl bid towards the end of the season as they play host this weekend.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulane-Rice Odds

Tulane: -10.5 (-105)

Rice: +10.5 (-115)

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tulane vs. Rice Week 9

Time: 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

Tulane Green Wave is set to face Rice Owls in Week 9 of college football, and Tulane is favored by 10.5 points as they are expected to roll here in this weekend's matchup. Tulane's offense has been on a roll lately, scoring at least 31 points in each of their last four games. They have a balanced attack, with a strong running game and an efficient passing game. Their quarterback, Michael Pratt, has been playing at a high level, throwing for 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Rice's defense has struggled this season, allowing an average of 30.8 points and 417 yards per game which are both outside of the top 100 in qualifying defenses. Prior to their rout of Tulsa, Rice gave up 97 points across their last three games. Tulane will have no trouble putting up points on the scoreboard as it will be up to their defense to hold this Owls offense in check and considering Tulane is allowing just 21.5 points per game this season they have the right recipe to cover this double-digit spread.

Why Rice Will Cover The Spread

The Rice Owls will host the Tulane Green Wave in Week 9 of the college football season, and while Tulane is favored by 10.5 points, I believe Rice has a good chance of covering the spread. The Owls defeated Tulsa 42-10 last week, their most lopsided win since 2017. Rice was dominant on both sides of the ball in that game, and the win should give the Owls a lot of confidence heading into this week's home matchup against the No. 22 ranked Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls' offensive explosion that we saw against Tulsa will be much needed against the offensive juggernaut that is Tulane who averages 29.8 points per game which is good for 42nd in the country. With JT Daniels under center for the Owls they have a legitimate chance of making things a bit dicey for Tulane. He has passed for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns with 613 of those yards going to his No. 1 wide receiver Luke McCaffrey who is the younger brother of San Francisco's star running back Christian McCaffrey. With those two on the field, Rice will always be a live underdog.

This is a fantastic matchup between two high-powering offenses. While Tulane is having a great season with a 6-1 record, they have struggled to cover the spread as a double-digit favorite. On the season, they are just 3-4 against the spread and are 0-3 against the spread as a double-digit favorite all of which came at home.

Now they have to go on the road and attempt to cover as 10.5 point favorite for the first time this season and against a team in Rice that has covered both games as a double-digit underdog. Expect JT Daniels and Luke McCaffrey to keep this Owls team in the game throughout as this game should be a lot closer than the spread indicates. Ultimately, take Rice with the points as Tulane may just be able to squeak out a win to get their seventh win of the season.

Final Tulane-Rice Prediction & Pick: Rice +10.5 (-115)