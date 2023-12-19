Tulsa football quarterback is leaving.

The Tulsa football squad is expected to lose quarterback Braylon Braxton to the college football transfer portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Source: Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He was a freshman All-American in 2022.”

Braxton saw action in only six games in the 2023 college football season for Tulsa football. Over those contests, he passed for a total of just 212 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions with a mere 44.0 percent completion rate. Tulsa utilized Cardell Williams and Kirk Francis under center, with both combining for 2,116 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Braylon Braxton moving on from Tulsa football

In 2021, his first year with Tulsa football, Braxton appeared in only three games and used his redshirt the following year in which he played nine games and passed for 1,133 yards to go with 10 touchdowns against two picks thrown. He was not able to sustain his momentum from 2022 to 2023 in part because of an ankle injury he sustained right in the very first game of the Golden Hurricane versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Before committing to play for Tulsa football in 2020, Braxton fielded offers from the likes of the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks, Marshall Thundering Herd, Memphis Tigers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Tusla took a step back in 2023, winning just four games with eight losses in Kevin Wilson's first year as head coach of the program. The year before, the Golden Hurricane went 5-7 in the final season with Philip Montgomery at the helm.