Rejoice, college basketball fans for another action-packed weekend as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane take on the 20th-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls! Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Tulsa-FAU prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with a 12-8 record to go along with a 3-5 mark in conference play, Tulsa is coming off an impressive nine-point victory over Wichita State at home. Winners in three of their last four matchups, could the Golden Hurricane be peaking at the most opportunistic time of the season?

Meanwhile, FAU is once again proving to the world of college basketball that they are no joke. Remember, it was only a year ago when the Owls went on a miraculous run to the Final Four. With a solid amount of returning experience from that squad, it has been Florida Atlantic that has picked up right where they've left off with a 17-4 record including a rock-solid 7-1 mark in conference play. At the moment, FAU finds themselves in a three-way tie for the top spot in the American Standings with South Florida and Charlotte.

College Basketball Odds: Tulsa-FAU Odds

College Basketball Odds: Tulsa-FAU Odds

Tulsa: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline:

FAU: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

Time: 6:00 ET/3:00 PT

Time: 6:00 ET/3:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tulsa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa may be on a roll in the win column, but there is no question that the Golden Hurricane will be in for the fight of their lives on the road against a team with a lofty caliber like Florida Atlantic.

Oddly enough, Tulsa's chances all begin with a tremendous start right out of the gate. Trailing by as many as eleven points at the intermission, Tulsa showcased their impeccable resiliency by storming back and earning themselves the nine-point victory. Despite having their backs up against the wall and remaining victorious regardless, it is evident that the Golden Hurricane would instead favor getting off to a quick start, especially in a hostile environment on Saturday. If Tulsa can throw the first few punches off the opening jump, then watch out!

In addition, it will probably help if they maximize their scoring chances as much as possible against an FAU squad who can score in flurries. Overall, Tulsa is ranked fifth in scoring within the conference and are led by freshman phenom PJ Haggerty. At first glance, Haggerty is the top scorer on this team with 19.5 points per game and has managed to drop at least 20 points in four of the last five contests. While Tulsa is going to need to get hot from three as well as play some formidable defense, getting the rock in the hands of their first-year star to make some magic happen will ultimately pay huge dividends for the Golden Hurricane.

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Winners of six consecutive games, Florida Atlantic is slowly but surely creeping up the Top 25 polls and exhibiting why they remain as one of the best teams in the American Conference. Believe it or not, but the Owls have won a whopping 52 victories since the start of last season which is the most amount of wins in all of college basketball over that span.

On paper, FAU isn't a very big team by any means, but their attacking mentality on offense strikes fear into any opponent they face on the hardwood. Because of this determination to be in full-blown attack mode, FAU are no strangers in getting after the boards. Currently, the Owls ranks fifth in the American Conference in rebounds per game.

To add on, the Owls own the second-best three-point percentage in all of the conference and could have the chance to sink the Golden Hurricane from behind the arc. All together, the Owls boast the 49th-best three-point percentage in the nation at 36.8%.

Most importantly, the biggest advantage that FAU has in this one is through the form of their raucous home crowd. In general, the Owls are 8-1 on their own floor this season with the only loss coming in the first few weeks of the season. All in all, Florida Atlantic should use the home crowd to their advantage as long as they get off to a good start and use some electrifying plays to energize the fans in a big way.

Final Tulsa-FAU Prediction & Pick

Crazier things have happened when it comes to conference games, but by the time the clock has hit triple zeroes, it will be Tulsa that proves to be no match for a legitimate Florida Atlantic squad.

Final Tulsa-FAU Prediction & Pick: FAU -14.5 (-115)