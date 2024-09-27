ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulsa-North Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tulsa-North Texas.

The early-season portion of every college football schedule brings forth a lot of games between teams in search of an identity and trying to establish a steady upward trajectory as they move toward the middle third of their schedule. This is definitely one such game. Tulsa narrowly defeated Louisiana Tech and barely lost to Arkansas State. The Golden Hurricane got pounded by Oklahoma State. This seems to be a mediocre team, but one has to wonder if the year's results for Tulsa are more an indicator of the Golden Hurricane's own limitations or the quality of their competition. The North Texas game is hard to pin down along those lines. At any rate, Tulsa can redraw the reality of its season and the potential it has as a team if it can go on the road to Denton and upset North Texas.

Let's talk about UNT for a moment. The Mean Green got smoked by Texas Tech when they tried to step up in competition and face a Big 12 opponent. That doesn't mean they aren't a good team, but it does suggest a relatively low ceiling for the squad. The better question for North Texas is where the floor exists for this team. One of UNT's wins is over Wyoming. It was a decisive and good win, but it has to be said that Wyoming has lost at home to Idaho and gotten blown out by Arizona State and BYU. Beating Wyoming is not reflective of a high-end team, merely a team which won a game it was supposed to win. As we continue to compare teams and size them up both individually and in connection with each other, we try to look for reasons to upgrade or downgrade teams. An early read on this game revolves around how much weight we're willing to give to North Texas for a convincing win over not-that-good Wyoming.

Here are the Tulsa-North Texas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulsa-North Texas Odds

Tulsa: +6.5 (-124)

Moneyline: +184

North Texas: -6.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 68.5 (-110)

Under: 68.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tulsa vs North Texas

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Texas hasn't accomplished a whole lot so far this season. The Mean Green were blown out by the one particularly good team they played (Texas Tech), and they don't have high-end wins on their resume. Moreover, UNT is giving nearly a whole touchdown relative to the spread. When we consider the fact that Tulsa has played one-score games against relatively equal competition (Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State, winning one and losing the other), there's a decent chance this will be a one-score game, which makes it more than likely that Tulsa will cover. Given that one-score margins range from 1 to 8 points, a one-score outcome here puts the odds in Tulsa's favor.

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Texas's upside might be limited, but Tulsa has done nothing to distinguish itself or separate itself from its competition. North Texas is at home. It has proved it can score in bunches at home. UNT winning by one touchdown would cover the spread. That's an entirely reasonable and realistic bet.

Final Tulsa-North Texas Prediction & Pick

These are two less-than-great teams trying to find their way through the season one month into the 2024 campaign. It's a game you probably shouldn't bet on.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Tulsa-North Texas Prediction & Pick: Tulsa +6.5