SMU looks to stay undefeated in conference play as they face Tulsa. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Tulsa-SMU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Tulsa enters the game at 3-4 on the year. They opened with a win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff, but thye would lose the next two games, facing Washington and Oklahoma. Tulsa would rebound against Northern Illinois. They were down 14-9 in the third quarter, but they scored two field goals and a touchdown to win 22-14. After that, it was a conference win over Temple 47-26. They lost their first conference game to FAU, and it was a 20-17 loss. Still, last time out Rice ran over Tulsa. They were up 21-10 at the half, and Rice would be Tulsa 42-10.

Meanwhile, SMU is 5-2 on the year and undefeated in conference play. They opened the season 2-2 with wins over Louisiana Tech and Prarie View but lost to Oklahoma and TCU. Since then, they have won three straight and in dominating fashion. They won over Charlotte 34-16, and that was the closest game. Next, they beat East Carolina 31-10, and then last time out, won 55-0. SMU led 24-0 at the half and would end up winning the game 55-0.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulsa-SMU Odds

Tulsa: +20.5 (-106)

SMU: -20.5 (-114)

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tulsa vs. SMU Week 9

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tulsa Will Cover The Spread

Cardell Williams leads this Tulsa offense. He has completed 69 of 117 passes for 1,056 yards and nine touchdowns this year. Williams has made five big-time throws this year, but he has had some trouble protecting the ball. Williams has made 13 turnover-worthy passes this year with seven interceptions this season. Still, Williams has run for 202 yards this year with 47 of them coming from scrambles this year. He also has three touchdowns this year.

Anthony Watkins and Jordan Ford lead the team in rushing this year. Watkins has run for 403 yards this year with two touchdowns. He has been great after first contact this year, with 276 yards after contact on the season. Meanwhile, Jordan Ford has run for 243 yards this season and a touchdown.

Marquis Shoulders was the team leader in receiving but has now missed the last two games. He had 283 yards and five touchdowns. He could be back for this game, which will boost the Tulsa offense. In his absence, Devan Williams and Kamdyn Benjamin have stepped up. Williams has brought in 22 of 37 targets this year with 315 yards and two touchdowns. Benjamin has brought in 16 of 25 targets this year for 270 yards and has now scored once.

The Tulsa defense has not been very good this year. They have not been rushing the passer well this year. They have only ten sacks this year, with six of them coming from one man. Ben Kopenski has six sacks with 26 quarterback pressures this season. In coverage, they have allowed 14 passing touchdowns and an NFL quarterback rating of 103.0 against them. Still, Tulsa does have seven interceptions this year, with Jaise Oliver having three of them.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread

Preston Stone leads the way for SMU. On the season he has completed 135 of 235 passes for 1,762 yards and 16 touchdowns. Stone also has 15 big-time throws according to PFF. Stone has been protecting the ball as well. He has thrown just five interceptions this year, and not one in the last two games. Further, he has just nine turnover-worthy passes on the season, with just two in the last two games.

Stone has also been good on the ground this year with 163 yards and two touchdowns. Last game, he had two fumbles though. Jaylan Knighton leads the rushing attack for SMU. He has run for 424 yards this year with three touchdowns on the season. He has 159 yards after contact as well. LJ Johnson has 208 yards and a score this year. He also also been great after contact this year, with 145 yards after contact.

the receiving game is led by Jake Bailey. He has brought in 26 of 33 targets this year for 294 yards. Still, he has not scored. Jordan Hudson and RJ Maryland have scored this year. Hudson has brought in 258 yards worth of receptions this year, with four touchdowns. Maryland has brought in 200 yards this year and also scored four times this year. Nine different players have brought in a touchdown reception this year, while five different receivers have over 200 yards this year.

In the pass rush, SMU has been solid. They have 28 sacks this year with 168 total pressures. Elijah Roberts has six sacks this year, with 36 pressures on the season. Meanwhile, Nelson Paul and Elijah Chatman both have three sacks, and 15 or more pressures this season. Kobe Wilson leads the way in the running defense. He has 18 stops for offensive failures this year while having 30 total tackles. Ahmad Walker and Jordan Miller both have ten stops for offensive failures this year in the run game. SMU does need to create more turnovers in the passing game. They have just three interceptions this year while allowing nine touchdown passes this year.

Final Tulsa-SMU Prediction & Pick

Tulsa has struggled heavily in the run, and giving up a ton on defense. They give up more than 300 yards passing this year per game. SMU has a solid passing attack and will score plenty of points in this game. Meanwhile, Tulsa has struggled on offense. The SMU defense is solid, and while not great, is much better than Tulsa's. They win this game with ease.

Final Tulsa-SMU Prediction & Pick: SMU -20.5 (-114)