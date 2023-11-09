Tulane looks to stay undefeated in AAC play as we continue our College Football odds series with a Tulsa-Tulane prediction and pick.

Tulane looks to stay undefeated in AAC play as they play Tulsa. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Tulsa-Tulane prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Tulsa enters the game sitting at 3-6 on the year. They opened the year with a win over Akrnasas-Pine Bluff before back-to-back losses to Washington and Oklahoma. Tulsa would beat Northern Illinois and start 1-0 in conference play, beating Temple 48-26. They have now lost four straight games. It was a close loss to FAU 20-17, but then they were blown out twice, losing to Rice 42-10 and then SMU 69-10. Last time out, they were better. They played Charlotte and had the lead in the fourth quarter after an Anthony Watkins touchdown. With 59 seconds left, Charlotte would score, but Tulsa would march the field and kick a field goal to tie the game. In overtime, thye would not be able to score as Charlotte took a 33-26 win.

Tulane comes into the game sitting 23rd in the College Football Playoff rankings, and 8-1 on the year. The only loss of the year was to Ole Miss with their backup quarterback in. In conference play, they had been dominating, winning five straight overall, but the last two weeks have been close. They came away with just a two-point win over Rice, and then last week faced East Carolina. They were down 10-0 in the first quarter but had it tied by halftime. The defense stepped up and did not allow a point in the second half, and Tulane would kick a field goal to win 13-10.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulsa-Tulane Odds

Tulsa: +22.5 (-105)

Tulane: -22.5 (-115)

Over: 53.5 (-105)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Tulane Week 11

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tulsa Will Cover The Spread

Cardell Williams leads this Tulsa offense. He has completed 79 of 133 passes for 1,149 yards and nine touchdowns this year. Williams has made five big-time throws this year but has had some trouble protecting the ball. Williams has made 13 turnover-worthy passes this year with seven interceptions this season. HE has protected the ball better as of late though. He has just one turnover worthy pass in the last three games and no interceptions. Further, Williams has run for 235 yards this year with 82 of them coming from scrambles this year. He also has five touchdowns this year. Two of them came last week as well.

Anthony Watkins leads the team in rushing this year. He has 590 yards this year with three touchdowns on the year. He has been solid after contact overall, with 375 yards after contact on the season. Meanwhile, Bill Jackson and Jordan Ford have been solid. Both of them are over 250 yards on the ground this year.

Marquis Shoulders was the top receiver in this game but has not played since week five. He was expected the play last week but ended up sitting one more week. This means Shoulders should be back in this one with his 283 yards and five touchdowns on the season. In his absence, Devan Williams and Kamdyn Benjamin have stepped up. Williams has brought in 29 of 51 targets this year with 397 yards and two touchdowns. Benjamin has brought in 25 of 37 targets this year for 2334 70 yards and also has scored twice.

The Tulsa defense has not been very good this year. They rank 123rd in total defense on the season, while also sitting 123rd in points against per game this year. Tulsa has not been rushing the passer well this year. They have only 14 sacks this year, with seven of them coming from one man. Ben Kopenski has seven sacks with 32 quarterback pressures this season. In coverage, they have allowed 18 passing touchdowns while also allowing 2,676 yards through the air so far this year. Jaise Oliver, the safety, has been solid though. He has allowed 162 yards and a touchdown but also has three interceptions and five pass breakups on the year.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

It is Michael Pratt who leads the Tulane offense this year. He came into the game and completed 118 or 168 passes for 1,597 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has made 12 big times throws according to PFF, and overall has protected the ball well. Pratt has just three interceptions this year while throwing just eight turnover worthy throws on the season. Last week was another solid game. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown in the game. Further, Pratt has been good on the ground this year. He has 276 rushing yards and four scores this year. Last week he did lose a fumble for the first time this year though.

Makhi Hughes leads the Tulane rushing attack. This year, Hughes has run 165 times for 872 yards. That is good for over five yards per carry, while he has been solid after contact. Hughes has 564 yards after first contact while forcing 45 missed tackles on the year. He also has 275 yards of breakway yards according to PFF, while having 12 runs over 15 yards and another 15 runs over 10 yards on the year.

The receiving game has three guys leading the way. First is Lawrence Keys who comes into the game with 32 receptions for 593 yards and seven scores. He has been solid after the catch with 179 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Chris Brazzell comes in with 433 yards on 26 receptions. He has also scored twice this year. Finally, Jha'Quan Jackson has brought in 421 yards on 24 receptions with four scored this year. Meanwhile, the tight end, Alex Bauman, has been reliable. He has brought in over 85 percent of his targets while also scoring four times this year.

Tulane has also had a solid defense this year. They are 25th in the nation in points against this year. Tulane has just 24 sacks this year, but Patrick Jenkins and Darius Hodges have caused some issues for opposing quarterbacks. Jenkins comes in with five sacks on the year and 32 total pressures, while Hodges also had five sacks with 25 pressures. In the run game, Tyler Grubbs has been solid. He has 13 stops for offensive failures this year with 19 total tackles and a depth of tackle of just 2.4 yards downfield. The coverage game has been great this year. They have ten interceptions while allowing 11 touchdowns. Lance Robinson leads the team there. He has four pass breakups and four interceptions this year but has allowed two scores this year.

Final Tulsa-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulsa does not have a very good defense, and against a quality offense such as Tulane, that will be an issue. Further, Tulsa has struggled to score at times this year, and Tulane has a top-quality defense. While Cardell Williams has been better at protecting the ball, he is going to have some issues in this game against Tulane. Expect Tulane to intercept a few passes, getting short fields in which they will score. Take Tulane to cover in this one.

Final Tulsa-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane -22.5 (-115)