It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tulsa-Tulane prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tulsa-Tulane.

The conference slate in college basketball on Sunday includes this AAC game in New Orleans. Tulane is in fifth place in the AAC. The Green Wave therefore have a very specific and important incentive attached to this game individually and to their next several weeks of AAC competition. They want to get a top-four seed for the AAC Tournament so that they get an early-round bye and therefore have to win fewer games at the conference tournament in order to win the event and get the league's automatic berth to March Madness. Tulane has won three of its last five games, which is hardly remarkable on any larger level, but which rates as better than most of the league in a five-game span. All the teams below Tulane in the AAC standings have at least four conference losses and are no better than .500 in league play. Tulane is 5-3, a modest record and yet good enough to be solidly in the top half of the conference. A win here would affirm Tulane's position in the upper tier of the AAC and would give the Green Wave reason to believe they can be a factor at the conference tournament one month from now.

Tulsa is struggling in AAC play. The Golden Hurricane have lost three of their past four games. The crusher was an overtime loss to East Carolina. That's the kind of 50-50 game an average team needs to be able to win in order to gain confidence in tense, high-pressure situations and evolve in ways which can transcend a team's talent level. Tulsa has not been able to play better than its talent level. The team scored just 56 points in a loss to South Florida immediately preceding that East Carolina loss. It's a domino effect in which one near miss leads to another.

How to Watch Tulsa vs Tulane

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Tulsa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane is not a bad team, but should the Green Wave be favored by nearly 10 points against anyone? Tulsa struggles to win, but the Golden Hurricane have been legitimately and robustly competitive this season. It's just that they don't finish games as well as they can. Staying close to opponents, however, has not been Tulsa's main problem. The Golden Hurricane have played a number of recent games decided by single-digit margins. If the final margin of this game is a single-digit margin — anything under 10 points — Tulsa will cover the spread here. That is a basic, obvious reason to ride with Tulsa in this game.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Green Wave are clearly better than Tulsa. They are playing at home. They have been in better form than Tulsa over the past five games, with a better record against better competition. One of Tulane's recent losses was to Memphis, a really good team and an NCAA Tournament lock. Tulsa's recent losses have not even included a game against Memphis. Tulane, having lost to Memphis, went up against elite athletes. Tulsa's athletes, by comparison, will be a lot more ordinary. Tulane, playing at home, should be able to dictate this game and how it is played at both ends of the floor.

Final Tulsa-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane is the better team, but we are not sure the Green Wave are 10 points better than Tulsa. Our lean is to Tulsa, but we're not going to trust the inferior team in a matchup to deliver for us in a spread bet. There are better games and better options for you on the Sunday card in college basketball. You can take a pass on this one.

