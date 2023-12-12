The Turkish Super Lig faces an indefinite postponement after a shocking punch to referee Halil Umut Meler by Faruk Koca

The Turkish Super Lig faces an indefinite postponement after a shocking attack on referee Halil Umut Meler by Faruk Koca, the president of MKE Ankaragucu, reported by GOAL. The unsightly incident unfolded at the end of a match against Caykur Rizespor, where Ankaragucu conceded a 97th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw.

Meler was punched by Koca after the final whistle, prompting a melee that left the match official with injuries, including a minor fracture. Several others joined in the attack, leading to the Turkish Football Association's decision to postpone matches across all leagues indefinitely. Mehmet Buyukeksi, the chairman of the Turkish FA, condemned the incident, stating that it is a shameful night for Turkish football.

Ankaragücü Başkanı Faruk Koca'nın Halil Umut Meler'e saldırdığı anlar. pic.twitter.com/6zUELDZsVN — BurakSakinOl (@buraktut_) December 11, 2023

Following the attack, Koca and Meler received medical care, and detention procedures for Koca are expected after treatment. Meler, who officiates international games for FIFA, is being monitored for head trauma, with hospital officials stating that there is currently no life threat.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the violence, emphasizing that sports should embody peace and brotherhood. Both Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor expressed regret over the incident, with apologies and wishes for Halil Umut Meler's speedy recovery.

The Turkish FA is now deliberating on the appropriate actions and sanctions. Buyukeksi stressed that football matches are not a war, and everyone involved should understand the consequences of their actions. Severe punishments are expected for Ankaragucu and its management. Discussions on sanctions are set to begin on Tuesday as Turkish football grapples with the aftermath of this disgraceful incident.