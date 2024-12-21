The Athletics Department at Tuskegee University has received a generous $1.5 million donation from an anonymous donor. The donation contributes to Tuskegee University’s athletic director Reginald Ruffin’s goal to raise money for the program. The athletic department will use this donation to further improve the experiences of student athletes, the band, and student government.

“Tuskegee University is committed to growing and properly resourcing all of our auxiliaries,” said Dr. Mark A. Brown, President and CEO. “This includes a fully funded athletic program, a dynamic band and well-resourced cheerleading squad. All of them represent #theTuskegeeWay and this donation further supports those.”

Over the past few years, the university has made major improvements and given student athletes access to competitive possibilities. To get student athletes to all of its sporting events, the university has bought new buses with the Tuskegee logos on them in addition to lighting.

“We have enjoyed upgrades for all of our athletic teams, and this fall celebrated lights on the football field,” said Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin. “The lights will be added to the baseball and softball fields and will help expand our schedule within the division. This funding will help to support athletics and student success and so much more.”

Tuskegee is providing athletes with numerous chances to engage in once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. The university recently revealed that its men's basketball team would play Morehouse College in California in the NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star weekend, the first time both teams have been involved in the game. Additionally, the men's team participated in a competition held in the Virgin Islands.

Tuskegee University, formerly known as the Tuskegee Institute, is a private land-grant HBCU located in Tuskegee, Alabama. The university was founded on July 4, 1881, by the Alabama Legislature. Tuskegee University has several notable alumni, including Booker T. Washington, Tom Joyner, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Betty Shabazz, and the Commodores.