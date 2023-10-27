Tuskegee University has made history by announcing that the entire men's and women's basketball regular season will be broadcast through the Golden Tigers Sports Network (GTSN).

Starting with the 2023-24 season, fans and supporters of Tuskegee University will have the opportunity to watch a full season of basketball games streamed live for the first time in the university's history. GTSN, the officially sanctioned streaming platform for Golden Tigers Athletics, was launched during the 2022-23 basketball season and has gained significant popularity and recognition.

With approximately 56 games scheduled for the men's and women's basketball teams combined, GTSN will provide comprehensive coverage of both home and away games. Home games will be video streamed, while road games will be available through audio streaming. Moreover, GTSN aims to expand its coverage by including select spring sports games, featuring match-ups from Tuskegee Softball and Baseball teams.

Coverage starts November 10-11, 2023, with the men's basketball team participating in The Gulf South Conference/Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Challenge at Shorter College. The defending SIAC Champion Women's team will join the action on Monday, November 13, 2023, as they host the University of Mobile Rams from the Daniel “Chappie” James Center on the Tuskegee campus.

The Broadcast Schedule for both the men's & women's teams for the entire season is below (source: hgoldentigersports.com)

2023-24 Combined Tuskegee University Basketball Schedule