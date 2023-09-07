K-pop sensation TWICE has sent their fans, known as ONCE, into a frenzy by announcing an additional date for their highly anticipated ‘READY TO BE World Tour.'

The tour, initially slated to kick off in Seoul on October 10, 2023, was met with an overwhelming response, with tickets selling out almost instantly. In response to the massive demand, TWICE's management team decided to add another date to ensure that as many fans as possible can witness their spectacular show.

The newly added date will see TWICE perform in additional city in South America, specifically São Paulo, at Allianz Parque. The tour's expansion not only caters to their global fanbase but also underscores TWICE's commitment to bringing their music and energy to fans worldwide.

JYP Entertainment has been adding more and more dates in various cities worldwide following their initial announcement on February 21, 2023. The tours began with teasers on the world tour's “Part 1” that involved South Korea, Australia, Japan and cities across North America. And due to the initial show on February 6 being sold out in South America, a new performance will take place on February 7 in the same venue.

Thanks to this world tour, TWICE has become the only female K-Pop group to headline in MLB and NFL stadium and the first to play the East Rutheford's MetLife Stadium, Dallas' Globe Life Field, Atlanta's Truist Park, and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium during the K-Pop's “Part 1” of the tour.

ONCE members and K-pop enthusiasts are urged to stay tuned for ticket sales announcements and further updates on the tour's schedule. TWICE's ‘READY TO BE World Tour' is shaping up to be a monumental event in the world of K-pop, and fans can hardly wait to see what the group has in store for them as they take their music around the world.