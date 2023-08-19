Catherine Hardwicke, known for directing films like “Twilight,” has recently shared intriguing insights about her earlier work, particularly the 2003 teen drama “Thirteen.” As the film marks its 20th anniversary, Hardwicke disclosed that she received a mere $3 for directing the project, Deadline reports. The movie, starring Holly Hunter, Evan Rachel Wood, and Nikki Reed, tackled intense themes often experienced by teenagers. Also, a very prevalent theme explored in the popular Euphoria, a show widely accepted today.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the 67-year-old director highlighted the challenges faced during the making of “Thirteen.” Hardwicke and Nikki Reed, who also co-wrote the screenplay, managed to complete the film in 24 days despite initial reluctance from financiers. The idea of an R-rated movie with a 13-year-old lead seemed risky to many studios. Hardwicke shared, “Every studio and every financier said, ‘No, we can't make it.'” However, their determination led to the film's creation, even on a shoestring budget.

“We made it by hook or crook, you know? And for no money,” Catherine Hardwicke explained. Despite the financial limitations, the film's impact was undeniable. Hardwicke described the response: “But when we finally made it, people were like, ‘Oh, it’s powerful. It’s moving. It’s relevant in a way to what people are going through.’”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Thirteen” delved into authentic and emotional portrayals of teenage experiences. Its relevance persists even today, with teenagers resonating with its themes on platforms like TikTok. Hardwicke mentioned that the film's clips have garnered around 1.6 billion interactions on TikTok, indicating its continued relevance.

The film's financial struggles didn't hinder its eventual success. Fox Searchlight acquired “Thirteen,” and the movie garnered over $10 million in revenue, buoyed by rave reviews. The performances in the film also earned recognition, with Holly Hunter receiving Oscar and BAFTA nominations, Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter earning SAG nominations, and Nikki Reed clinching an Independent Spirit Award.