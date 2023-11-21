Director Catherine Hardwicke discussed Robert Pattinson's looks being an issue for executives and the actor for the Twilight movies.

Director Catherine Hardwicke discussed the details on a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's podcast, Happy Sad Confused.

Robert Pattinson and his looks for Twilight

“They call me back and go, ‘do you think you can make this guy look good?'” she said.

It sounds like she needed to do some convincing for the executives, who felt he wasn't cutting it as a good-looking leading man. She'd clean up Pattinson, and he'd fit the role.

“He's going to be gorgeous,” she told the executives. “But they didn't believe it at first.”

Robert had his doubts about the part and whether he felt he looked passable for Twilight. She said, “He's a very modest and humble person and self-deprecating in a way.”

“So he was nervous about, you know, ‘am I living up to the book? Am I gorgeous enough for the book?” the director added.

Catherine Hardwicke says the studio didn’t believe Robert Pattinson was attractive enough to play Edward in ‘TWILIGHT’. “They called me back and go, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’” (Source: https://t.co/0bJ7r8YaPQ) pic.twitter.com/dhVxGmDiUK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 20, 2023

Hardwicke supported the actor, though, and put him at ease.

“I tried to give him a lot of love and encouragement. And we did, of course, do a makeover on him too,” she revealed. “I mean, the hairstyle, the eyebrows, even the teeth. He started working out with a trainer, he put a lot of effort in.”

Pattinson nailed the part and became a critical reason for the films' success.

Meanwhile, the actor has a new role — as a father. It was recently revealed that Suki Waterhouse, the singer, is having a child with the actor, according to PEOPLE.

Regarding his looks, Robert Pattinson probably can rest easy knowing his looks paid off. He's continued in countless movies and roles since appearing as a massive star in the Twilight series.'