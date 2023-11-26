Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke thinks Wednesday's Jenna Ortega would be perfect in Twilight reboot.

Director of Twilight Catherine Hardwicke thinks Jenna Ortega would be great to cast if another Twilight were to surface.

This all comes to light for the 15th anniversary of the film, as she revealed on Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Catherine Hardwicke opens up about Twilight reboot picks

When asked about who would make the best Bella, a role that Kristen Stewart played in the original movies, she feels the Wednesday star would be best, according to PEOPLE.

“I mean, of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega,” she said. She added that she's “amazing.”

Along with Ortega, she feels that Jacob Eldordi, the actor who portrays Elvis Presley in the movie Priscilla, would make the best Edward Cullen. Robert Pattinson originally played Edward.

“I mean, he's amazing,” she said of him. “He probably would be Edward today. Exactly.”

Regarding a new adaption of the movie franchise that was so successful, it's not clear what the future of it looks like.

The director said, “I don't know yet. Maybe they don't even know.” She said, “For me, it would be fun to do Twilight in outer space.” She then added, “I would be ecstatic to do that, something totally different.”

The director also mentioned that she recently crashed Pattinson's 37th birthday bash earlier this year.

“I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him,” she revealed. “We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my God!' We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool.”

Whether there'll be a Jenna Ortega Twilight movie with Jacob Eldordi is unknown. However, it sounds like a good idea for roles fans would probably love.