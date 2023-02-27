The Minnesota Twins head into Spring Training with an under the radar farm system. Minnesota has a number of intriguing young prospects with high-ceilings. Many of those prospects are in camp with the team for Spring Training. Without further ado, here are three must-watch Twins prospects this spring.

Brooks Lee

Brooks Lee, MLB’s No. 31 overall prospect (per MLB.com), is a 22-year old switch-hitting shortstop. Lee features an impressive hit-tool with developing power. His defense is still coming along but scouts believe he can turn into a solid defender in the big leagues.

Lee’s MLB ETA is set for 2024. He was selected in the first-round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and isn’t expected to need much time in the minor leagues. With Carlos Correa patrolling shortstop for years to come, Lee may need to play another position in order to make the big league club. However, Correa is a candidate to move to third base at some point.

Regardless of which position he plays, Lee will factor into Minnesota’s long-term plans.

Austin Martin

Austin Martin is an intriguing young infielder. He was selected in the first-round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Martin was later acquired by Minnesota in the Jose Berrios trade in 2021, a trade that has panned out well for the Twins up to this point given Berrios’ struggles in Toronto.

Martin endured a down season in 2022 but still features an impressive hit-tool. It will be interesting to see what kind of power he provides, but the Twins remain excited about his pure hitting ability. He will be a player to keep an eye on during the spring.

Cody Laweryson

Cody Laweryson will become a fan favorite if he emerges as a talented MLB pitcher for the Twins. He struck out over 30 percent of the hitters he faced in Double-A this past season. He finished with 111 total strikeouts in 2022, and could speed up his MLB timeline with a strong spring performance.

It is unclear exactly what his ceiling may be. Some scouts think he can become a dominant hurler in MLB, while others aren’t so sure. Based on stuff alone, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Laweryson breakout at some point. He will look to make the most of this Spring Trining invite.

Honorable mention: Royce Lewis

Although it seems as if Royce Lewis has been around for a long while, he’s still a prospect for the Twins. Lewis was the first overall pick during the 2017 MLB Draft and is major league ready. The 23-year old debuted last year and immediately flashed signs of potential.

Lewis is currently injured and won’t play in Spring Training, which is why he’s included only as an honorable mention. He’s a player Twins fans will want to monitor this season. He could impact the MLB club once he gets healthy.

Final thoughts on Twins’ prospects

The Twins have talent on their MLB roster and will be contenders to win the AL Central. The Cleveland Guardians stole the division from the Chicago White Sox in 2022, but the division is up for grabs in 2023. It will be intriguing to see if any of Minnesota’s prospects help them this season.

If not, the players mentioned on this list will benefit the ball club at some point down the road. All three players have bright futures without question. And for Royce Lewis, he will likely receive a chance to play for the Twins this year once he returns form injury.