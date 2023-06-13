In the preseason predictions, many experts picked the Minnesota Twins to win their division. These intuitions have held true so far, just maybe not in the way that many would have thought.

The Twins have hovered at or above the .500 mark for most of the season, while also holding down first place in the American League Central for most of this span. Minnesota has done so on the back of a successful pitching staff. The Twins have a team ERA of 3.52 — second best in the Major Leagues.

But thanks to a weak offense, the Twins have been unable to pull away from the rest of the division. Given this strong pitching staff and weak batting order, which Twins players will be named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, and how many, if any, position players will represent the club in Seattle next month?

Twins: 3 players who must be All-Stars in 2023

Jhoan Duran

After an impressive rookie year in which he posted a minuscule 1.86 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched, Jhoan Duran has continued to improve in his sophomore season. His ERA is down to 1.44 and Duran has already equaled last season's total of eight saves while striking out 12.2 batters per nine innings.

It is also fair to say that these stats do not give justice to the nastiness of Duran's pitching repertoire. The right-hander's fastball averages 102 MPH and almost touches 105 MPH at times, plus he has a curveball that opponents are batting .138 against.

But Duran's best pitch is listed as a splitter, but can be more accurately described as a “splinker.” It is the devious love child of a sinker and a splitter that hits 100 MPH and has movement so vicious it almost defies description.

One of the most dominant relievers in Major League Baseball, Jhoan Duran is an easy choice for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Jhoan Duran's 100.3mph Splinker with Tail. This has to be one of the most ridiculous pitches I've seen. 😳 pic.twitter.com/LFKcQcojsu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 24, 2023

Sonny Gray

The story of Sonny Gray's career is one of inconsistency. Gray has twice finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Voting, with each of those seasons either coming before or after a year in which he posted an ERA of over 4.85. Gray has not strung together more than consecutive seasons with an ERA under 4.00 and he has only started 30+ games three times in eight full seasons.

But things have been looking up for the righty in recent years. Gray had three strong years with the Cincinnati Reds and has continued his success in Minnesota. His 3.08 ERA in 24 starts last year was followed up by a 2.25 ERA through 13 appearances this season — with much of Gray's success due to the increased usage of his cutter.

Sonny Gray has allowed one home run in 72 innings pitched and a league-leading 2.42 Fielding Independent Pitching. These are numbers worthy of a third All-Star appearance for the 33-year-old.

Joe Ryan

Another product of the Minnesota Twins' pitching lab, Joe Ryan — like the other players on this list — also managed to improve in 2023 after a successful 2022 season. Ryan dropped his ERA from 3.55 to 2.90 while upping strikeout rate and decreasing his walk rate.

Like Gray, Joe Ryan's jump can be chalked down to the increased usage of a secondary pitch: the splitter. Ryan threw 12 splitters in 2022; he is throwing it 28.1% of the time in 2023. Opponents are batting .163 against his splitter and .208 against the second-year player overall.

Ryan's expected ERA sits at 2.44, foretelling an even more dominant second half of the season — which the Twins will need in a tight AL Central.