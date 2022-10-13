Carlos Correa makes $35.1 million player option decision with Twins

It’s common knowledge that Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is looking for a long-term extension with whoever is willing to pay him a bag. And while the former Houston Astros star loves being in the Twin Cities, he has decided to opt out of his $35.1 million player option and test free agency this winter, Per ESPN.

Correa is coming off a solid year where he hit .291 with 22 homers, which played a key part in him making this decision:

“With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career at 28, that is the right decision,” Correa told the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

What Carlos Correa is truly hoping for is the Twins fronting up with a big deal to keep him around for the foreseeable future. As he’s said before, the 2012 first-overall pick loves the city and this organization. He’d love nothing more than to stay put.

I have a good relationship with Minnesota. I am very interested in being able to return,” Correa told the newspaper. “I have been in this business for a long time, and I know that things do not always go the way one wants them to.”

Correa spitting facts. After all, this is a business. Nonetheless, he joins an absolute stacked group of potential SS free agents this winter, including Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts as well.

There will surely be no shortage of suitors for the service of Carlos Correa, especially given his impact bat and solid defense at shortstop. The Twins will be hoping they can retain the two-time All-Star.