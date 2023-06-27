The Minnesota Twins got a positive injury update on their star infielder Jorge Polanco, who is working to return from a hamstring injury in May.

Head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta updated the media on Polanco's status, announcing that he has started doing some baseball activities, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioner Press.

“He's hitting in the cage and taking ground balls. He's in the midst of a running progression as well,” Paparesta said.

Polanco was hitting .250 with 16 RBI's before going on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He has been a stalwart in the Twins lineup for the last decade, and they hope to get him back soon.

The Twins currently hold a slim lead in the AL Central, regarded as one of the worst divisions in baseball. They sit in first place at just one game over .500, and are fighting to grow the gap.

They made a flurry of offseason moves this winter, adding former two-time Gold Glover Joey Gallo, as well as re-signing Carlos Correa. The Twins hoped that those moves could make them World Series contenders, but the offensive support hasn't quite materialized.

The Minneapolis squad is currently -260 to win the division due to the weak competition, a They also have the 10th best odds to win the entire thing at +3000, per FanDuel Sportsbook. If they can get the injured Polanco back on the daily lineup, and get their slumping bats going, they will have a shot to pull away in the struggling Central.