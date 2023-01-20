SP Pablo Lopez and two prospects were traded from the Miami Marlins to the Minnesota Twins for 2B Luis Arraez on Friday. The Marlins and Twins addressed crucial roster needs as a result of the deal. Lopez shared a “bittersweet” take on the news, per Jordan McPherson.

“Pablo Lopez said the trade is ‘bittersweet’ considering he is leaving the organization that ‘gave me the opportunity to perform at the big league level.’ But adds ‘he’s very, very excited to be a Minnesota Twin,'” McPherson wrote on Twitter.

Lopez ultimately spent five years in Miami with the Marlins. After initially struggling to begin his career, Lopez made a name for himself in 2020 by posting a 3.61 ERA during the limited season. He found even more success in 2021 with a 3.07 ERA. However, he posted that mark over the course of just 20 games.

Pablo Lopez’s first time pithing in more than 30 games came in 2022, as he ultimately started 32 contests for the Marlins. He finished the year with a respectable 3.75 ERA over a career-high 180 innings pitched. Lopez added 174 strikeouts for Miami.

He will turn just 27-years old this season and could take another step forward with this change of scenery. The Twins are hopeful Lopez can play a pivotal role in the rotation this season. Minnesota led the AL Central throughout the first half of the 2022 season before crumbling down the stretch and finishing in third place. But they still feature enough talent to make a run at the division.

This acquisition of Pablo Lopez only enhances their odds of bouncing back.