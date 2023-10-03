The American League Wild Card series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins begins on Tuesday. Ahead of the series with the Blue Jays, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli gave a huge update on Royce Lewis, per D0-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

‘Rocco said Royce Lewis' hamstring is doing “really well.” He might hold back on the running in some situations, but the Twins feel good about him running the bases, and Rocco said third base could factor in again soon.'

Lewis has been out since September 19 as he deals with a hamstring injury, but he was included on the Twins Wild Card roster, which certainly is a good sign. On top of that, he was seen taking grounders on Monday, so things are trending in the right direction.

Royce Lewis taking grounders with everyone else. pic.twitter.com/1qRUfwqAM1 — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) October 2, 2023

Lewis has been a huge part of the Twins' success this season. He has a 3.09 batting average with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs, although he has played just 58 games. But having him healthy and back on the field for the playoffs will be a massive boost to the team.

Lewis was also named American League Rookie of the Month as he posted a .313 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI, .410 OBP, 1.022 OPS line while Nolan Jones of the Colorado Rockies earned the award for the National League.

Game 1 of the series is on Tuesday, and all three games will be in Minnesota, but a Best-of-3 series makes every game that much more important. The final game of the series will be Thursday, if needed, and Twins fans are sure hoping Lewis can play in the postseason.