Minnesota Twins prospect Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft, is set for a rehab assignment amid his recovery from a torn ACL, the team announced Thursday.

Lewis made his major league debut with the Twins last May, but his stint in the big leagues lasted just over a month after he tore his right ACL for the second time in two years.

Lewis shined during his brief time with the Twins last season, notching a .300 batting average with six extra-base hits and five RBIs in 12 games. He’s a career .270 hitter in 336 minor-league games.

It remains to be seen when the Twins will bring Lewis back onto the major league roster, and how much playing time he will get once he does. With Carlos Correa cemented as the starting shortstop, Lewis’ primary position is not open.

Lewis has experience in both the outfield and at second base, but the likeliest spot for him to get regular playing time is at third. The Twins sent down Jose Miranda on Wednesday, who started 31 of Minnesota’s first 36 games at third base. Lewis has 126 combined innings at third under his belt in the minors and the Arizona Fall League without recording an error.

The Twins are 21-17 and sit atop the AL Central standings. The return of Royce Lewis should provide another spark to the Twins’ lineup. Still not 24 years old until June, Lewis has a chance to kickstart his career and be a big part of Minnesota’s present and future.