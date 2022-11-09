By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The 2022 season didn’t exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether or not Carlos Correa will be re-signing after he decided to opt out of his deal.

Correa only signed with the Twins last offseason, but his deal allowed him to opt out and test the market again if he had a strong season with Minnesota, and sure enough, Correa has found his way back to free agency. Whether or not the Twins will be able to re-sign him looms as a big question, but it looks like they are going to make quite a push to bring him back after his strong 2022 campaign.

“Knowing that, the Twins, whose payroll often sits in the lower half among all 30 teams, intend to make every effort to bring back Correa, even if it would take the largest guaranteed contract in club history. Since the season ended last month, a team source said the Twins and Correa’s representatives have discussed general parameters for a long-term contract as opposed to formal talks.” – Dan Hayes, The Athletic

While the Twins ultimately may not be able to re-sign Correa, depending on how his market pans out, this is a good sign that they are intent on building a winner moving forward. It wasn’t initially known if they were interested in bringing Carlos Correa back, but it looks like the Twins will once again be big players in his market, and it will be interesting to see whether or not they will be successful in re-signing him this offseason.