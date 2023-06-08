The Minnesota Twins (31-31) look to end their four game losing streak as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19). This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give out a Twins-Rays prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Twins this series have not been swinging the bats well. They have just one total run scored in the two games. Minnesota is 7-60 in the series with no hitter having more than one hit. Royce Lewis has the team's only RBI of the two games played while Carlos Correa and Michael A. Taylor have doubles. On the mound, Pablo Lopez recorded a quality start for Minnesota. The Twins' bullpen has given up one run in three innings of work and struck out four. Minnesota has their work cut out for them on Thursday afternoon.

Tampa Bay is obviously pitching the ball extremely well. Jason Adam is the pitcher that gave up the lone run allowed. The Rays have a 0.72 WHIP in the two games played as they have allowed just seven hits and walked six. At the plate, Tampa Bay is not really hitting all that well, but it is enough to get the job done. The are batting .220 as a team this series with six extra base hits. Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, Jose Siri, and Isaac Paredes have each hit a home run. Arozarena leads the team with three hits while Raley and Wander Franco each have two.

Bailey Ober will be the starting pitcher for the Twins, but the Rays have yet to name a starter.

Here are the Twins-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Rays Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-205)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Twins vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota needs Ober to have a huge game if they want to keep this one close. Through eight starts, Ober has been very good. He has a 2.33 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and an oBA of just .205. He needs to be at the top of his game if the Twins want to end their losing streak. Ober has allowed less than three runs in six of his eight starts and has not allowed more than six hits in any of his starts. Tampa Bay has not been hitting the ball well lately, so Ober should be able to keep the Twins close.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have not named their starter yet, but that should not matter. They have one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB right now. Tampa Bay has the third lowest ERA, second lowest oBA, second lowest WHIP, and fifth fewest hits allowed. The Rays have been getting it done on the mound all season, no matter who it is pitching the ball. Minnesota is an awful team at the plate. They are batting below .230 as a team and have struck out 28 more times than the next closes team. Minnesota averages 10.22 strikeouts per game at the plate. The Rays just need to pitch as they have been all season, and they will complete this sweep.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays are just way to good at home. Expect Tampa Bay to pick up the win and cover the spread.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+168), Over 7.5 (-118)