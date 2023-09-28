Minnesota Twins catcher/designated hitter Ryan Jeffers has become some sort of a barometer for his team. See, Minnesota has a perfect record so far in the 2023 MLB regular season when Jeffers hits a home run.

The Twins are now 12-0 this year when Jeffers sends a ball deep after they won Wednesday at home in the second leg of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics to the tune of a 6-4 score. Jeffers smacked a crucial two-run home run in the sixth inning of that game to tie the game up at 4-4. He also had an RBI sac fly in the eighth inning that extended Minnesota's lead to two.

After the win over the A's, Jeffers was informed about the Twins' unblemished record whenever he hits a home run, and he responded to that full of confidence. It's as though he's already guaranteeing that Minnesota is going deep in the playoffs.

“October 3rd and 4th, I’ll put one in the seats, and we’ll be moving on,” Jeffers said (h/t Betsy Helfand of Pioneer Press).

Jeffers is only a home run away from tying his career-high in home runs in a season. He had 14 homers back in the 2021 MLB season, but that was also when he hit just .199. This season has been the best so far of his career, entering Wednesday's meeting with the A's with a career-best +130 OPS+ to go with a .270 batting average and .841 OPS.

Jeffers was taken in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Twins.

Twins looking to finish the regular season strong

The Twins are headed to the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2020 after they clinched the American League Central division title. All there is left to play for the Twins before the playoffs is the series finale at home against the Athletics on Thursday and a three-game set on the road against the Colorado Rockies. Although they have already locked up their attendance in the postseason, the Twins can still be motivated to win all their remaining games in the regular season not just to preserve good form, but also to increase their odds for a better seed.