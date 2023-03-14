Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Minnesota Twins are fresh off an underwhelming 2022 season. They started out strong before faltering in the second half of the year. Minnesota still features a solid roster and could be in line for a bounce back 2023 campaign. Bringing Carlos Correa back was the highlight of their offseason. They made a number of other moves as well, such as trading for SP Pablo Lopez. Minnesota has unanswered questions in spring training, however, and there is one specific position battle to keep tabs on.

The Twins’ outfield will be interesting to monitor. The addition of Joey Gallo adds another player into the mix alongside Max Kepler, Michael Taylor, and Byron Buxton. There isn’t much certainty in the infield either other than Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco. Minnesota will need to address both of those questions. However, the primary position battle stems from the bullpen, specifically, from the closer role.

Twins’ spring training position battle: Closer

The Twins’ bullpen features two legitimate closing candidates in Jhoan Duran and Jorge Lopez.

Duran, 25, only has 57 total games of major league experience. But it is safe to say that his stuff plays at the MLB level.

He posted a 1.86 ERA out of the Twins’ bullpen in 2022. He finished the year with a 33.5 strikeout percentage and limited hitters to a .207 batting average. Duran has a blazing fastball to go along with strong off-speed pitches. He averaged just under 101 MPH on his fastball, which was the highest mark in 2022.

From a closing standpoint, he earned eight saves in his rookie season, so he has some experience in the role. He will unquestionably be a crucial piece to Minnesota’s relief core regardless of which inning he works in 2023.

Jorge Lopez, meanwhile, has had a different career trajectory. Lopez was once a starting pitcher and has been in MLB since 2015. He consistently struggled out of the rotation but found his rhythm in the bullpen for the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. Lopez ended up making the All-Star team before getting traded to the Twins.

Lopez saved a total of 23 games in 2022, 19 of which came in Baltimore. He posted a final ERA of 2.54, however, his ERA with the Twins was just 4.37.

Minnesota may be hesitant to employ him in the closer role following his uninspiring performance with Minnesota. With that being stated, they may also prefer his veteran prowess over Duran’s youthful inexperience.

Do the Twins have to name a closer?

The Twins don’t necessarily need to name an official closer. There are some teams that utilize a closer-by-committee, meaning that managers don’t have a set pitcher in the role. But this is often the case for teams without a quality option for the job. Meanwhile, the Twins have two very capable pitchers competing for the role.

There are projections that have both Duran and Lopez expected to earn saves in 2023. The Twins may ultimately split time between the two relievers. However, Duran features the potential to develop into an All-Star caliber closing option. Giving him the ninth inning role could prove to be their best option. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Duran ranked near Edwin Diaz and Emmanuel Clase as one of the best closers in the game someday.

For now, nothing is set in stone. The Twins will do whatever they think is best as they look to compete with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the American League Central during the 2023 campaign.