The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Angels.

The Minnesota Twins are in first place in the American League Central Division, but that says less about them and more about their competition. The other four teams in the A.L. Central, entering play on Friday, May 19, are under the .500 mark. The Twins are only four games above .500, so it’s not as though they have pulled away from their competitors. The rest of the Central is bad, and the Twins are merely “not as bad,” which is different from saying they are uniquely good. The Twins would be tied for last place in the American League East if they were in that division. The Boston Red Sox, like the Twins, are 24-20. The Red Sox are in the basement of their division. Minnesota is a first-place team, but a lot of context is required in order to accurately represent how good the Twins truly are through 44 games.

The Los Angeles Angels enter this weekend series with a record which is just over .500. The Angels are third in the American League West behind the first-place Texas Rangers and the surging Houston Astros, who are finally playing good baseball after scuffling for most of April.

The Angels need to remain in the playoff hunt into the month of September (at the very least) in order to have a realistic hope of retaining Shohei Ohtani for 2024 and beyond. If they’re out of the race before Labor Day, that would make Ohtani’s decision to leave Anaheim very clear. Where Ohtani would go? That’s the real question, but leaving the Halos would be automatic if the team can’t stay in the postseason picture until the final days of the season. With Houston making a push right now, the Angels know they need to keep pace in the A.L. West.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are starting Joe Ryan in this game. It is known throughout Major League Baseball that Ryan made some alterations to his mechanics in the offseason and has found an approach which really works for him. Ryan looks better and more efficient than he has been in the past. Ryan gives Minnesota a very good chance to win each time he takes the mound. Since Ohtani is not the Angels’ starter in this game — it’s Reid Detmers — the Twins have to feel really good about their odds in this game. Angel pitching got shredded in Baltimore by the Orioles and does not shown signs of being able to hold up throughout a very long MLB season.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels’ bats have been good in recent days. Los Angeles was able to split a four-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles by mashing the ball and getting timely hits. Mike Trout ended his home-run drought earlier this week. Ohtani is hitting the ball well. Anthony Rendon has had a good season at the plate, and other Angel hitters are contributing to the cause. It’s not just the Trout-and-Ohtani show, a crucial reason the Angels have a winning record through 45 games.

Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick

The improvement of Joe Ryan will be decisive in this game. Take Minnesota.

