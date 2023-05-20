Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Angels.

The Minnesota Twins still lead the American League Central Division, but they are only 24-21 after losing 5-4 to the Angels on Friday night in the first game of this weekend series. The rest of the A.L. Central is under .500, and the Detroit Tigers are the second-place team in the division. What does that say about the Twins? Certainly not that they’re a good team. First-place teams aren’t necessarily good teams — not when they win 83 games in a full season, and not in the middle of May when no team in a division has separated itself from the rest of the pack. The Twins haven’t had a bad year, but they have not had a good season through a month and a half of play. Everyone in baseball is still waiting to see how good the Twins really are.

The Los Angeles Angels, as a result of their win over Minnesota on Friday, have an overall record which is half a game worse than the Twins. The Angels, however, are a third-place team and not a first-place team because their division, the American League West, is much tougher. While the Twins know they must win the A.L. Central to qualify for the playoffs — no team from that division is sniffing the wild card this year, especially given the strength of the A.L. East — the Angels are aware that they will very likely need to finish second in the A.L. West to make the playoffs. If they remain in third and can’t climb past either the Rangers or Astros, they will probably fall short of the postseason in a deep American League.

Here are the Twins-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Angels Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-192)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Twins vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:07 p.m. ET/7:07 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins trailed early in Friday night’s game, then took a lead, and then let it get away in the latter innings. That’s a really tough loss for this team to absorb, but with the rest of the Twins’ division floundering, it’s not as though Minnesota is in a state of crisis. It’s not. The Twins are in a natural bounce-back spot here. These are evenly-matched teams, and the laws of averages being what they are, it’s more likely that Minnesota will punch back here rather than eat yet another close loss to the Halos, whose bullpen remains shaky.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels continue to get timely hits. They produced huge late runs to come back against the Baltimore Orioles — the team with the second-best record in Major League Baseball entering play on Saturday — earlier this week. Then they came back against the Twins on Friday night after losing their early lead. The Angels have not yet arrived at a moment which sends them into a tailspin. They did begin to suffer in May of 2022, but May of 2023 has — to this point — represented a very different story for the Halos. They are feeling good. They are riding the wave. They won a Friday game started by Joe Ryan, one of Minnesota’s best pitchers. They should be able to handle this next game on Saturday.

Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick

These two teams are very evenly matched, and Friday’s game felt like a coin flip the whole way. It is best to stay away from this game and seek other betting opportunities elsewhere.

Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Twins +1.5