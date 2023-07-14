The Minnesota Twins take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Athletics.

The Minnesota Twins led the American League Central Division for the vast majority of the first half of the MLB season. However, the Cleveland Guardians made a late push in the final few weeks before the break and caught the Twins in the standings. To be very clear about all of this, it's less that Cleveland got extremely hot; it's more than the Guardians stopped losing at a continuous pace. They didn't get white-hot; they merely played above-.500 ball for a few weeks. That was enough to lift Cleveland to a 45-45 overall record, good enough for first place in baseball's worst division. The Twins, despite being 45-46, are only half a game out. They're five games ahead of the third-place Detroit Tigers in the Central, which is offering a strong argument in support of the idea that divisions should be abolished in baseball.

The Twins have struggled a lot on offense this year. Yet, they have a very realistic chance of making the playoffs. Getting to October might depend on Minnesota's ability to beat bad teams such as the Oakland A's. This series is very important for the Twins if they want to achieve a reset and renew their push for a playoff spot.

Here are the Twins-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Athletics Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-115)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-104)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Twins vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / Bally Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have had a rough year, but after the All-Star break — four full days of rest — this team has a chance to start fresh and begin hitting at a level they are capable of. The Twins haven't generally been able to get on top of games and create more of a cushion for their starting pitchers. Twins games in 2023 have often placed a lot of pressure on Minnesota's starters to be extremely sharp. Just one mistake has often meant a deficit in the middle or later innings.

The Oakland A's have one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball as measured by ERA. If ever there is a situation in which a struggling batting order can get healthy, it's this weekend for the Twins in Oakland.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The struggles of the Twins' offense could continue into the second half. When a team is under .500 through 91 games, it is reasonable to think that team will continue to play average baseball and not improve. Is there a chance the Twins could become a lot better in the second half of the season? Sure … but Minnesota has not earned the benefit of the doubt, and bettors certainly shouldn't be going all-in on a team which has not merited much trust in 2023. Kenta Maeda is a decent starting pitcher, but he does not throw hard and must have precise location in order to be effective. If he is not locked in and on top of his game, Oakland can score several runs off him.

Final Twins-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Twins seem like the right play here, but Minnesota's lack of trustworthiness through 91 games is hard to shake. You could make a play on the Twins, or you could simply pass on this one.

Final Twins-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5