The Minnesota Twins head on the road to take on the Oakland Athletics in game three of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Twins-Athletics prediction and pick.

Minnesota (47-46) is coming off back-to-back wins against the Oakland Athletics where they amassed 15 runs in two wins to keep themselves on top of the AL Central with a 1.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. After this series with Oakland, the Twins head north to Seattle to take on the Mariners so it is a must for the Twins to close out this series in Oakland with a sweep of the Athletics.

Oakland (25-69) is the bottom-feeders and the laughingstock of the major leagues this season. They are riding a six-game losing streak while being outscored 45-20 over that span against the Twins, Red Sox, and Tigers. The Athletics front office has seem to have given up on this season as they look toward their future at the new home of Las Vegas, Nevada. With that said, they will still attempt to put up a good fight to spoil the party of other's playoff hopes like the Minnesota Twins.

Here are the Twins-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Athletics Odds

Minnesota Twins: -184

Oakland Athletics: +154

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Twins vs. Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California and Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Twins Will Win

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Oakland Athletics 10-7 in their matchup on July 15, 2023. The Twins' offense was led by Kyle Farmer, who had three hits including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning. Other players who contributed to the offense included Jorge Polanco, who had two hits and two RBIs, and Byron Buxton, who had two hits and scored two runs. Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.70 ERA), who grew up 30 miles from the Coliseum, is slated to start for the Twins in today's game. He has been pitching well this season with an 8-6 record, 3.70 ERA, and 124 strikeouts. He is coming into this outing against Oakland giving up 5 earned runs on 5 hits with 2 home runs while striking out 10. Luckily for him, he gets a bounce-back spot against one of the worst offenses in baseball. With his high strikeout rate of 10.4 per nine innings and a 14.2% swinging strike rate, he should be able to keep this Oakland Athletics team in check before handing it off to the bullpen to finish the job.

Why The Athletics Will Win

The Athletics are coming into this game on a six-game losing streak but coming off a lengthy losing streak will make a team work harder to avoid any more losses. While they are on this losing streak with the potential to be swept in back-to-back series, the Athletics have put up 11 runs in this series with the Twins so the potential upset is looming in this series finale.

JP Sears (1-6, 3.97 ERA) is set to start the game for the Athletics, and he has been pitching well recently with a 3.97 ERA and 93 strikeouts on the season. Also, in his last two games he has given up just 1 run on 7 hits with 8 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Joe Ryan has been struggling in his last few starts, allowing 11 earned runs in his last 17 innings pitched. If JP Sears is on like he has been in his recent games this could be a tough matchup for the Twins to close out the series.

Final Twins-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Twins are in dire need to keep this winning streak alive if they want to stay at the top of the heap in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians on their tails. Even though the Oakland Athletics have been the worst team in the league this season they never go down without putting up a fight just like their last two games against the Twins. This should be a pitcher's duel between the team's two best pitchers taking the mound as runs should be a premium in the Sunday afternoon game. Ultimately, the Twins have the offensive firepower to pull away late just like they did to seal their last two games of this series and I expect them to do the same here to sweep the Athletics.

Final Twins-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins (-184), Under 8 (-122)