Can the Atlanta Braves finish the sweep of the Minnesota Twins? It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Braves prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Monday was about pitching domination by Spencer Strider for the Braves' first win of the series. Yesterday was all about the long ball. The Twins took an early 1-0 lead off of Bryce Elder on a throwing error that scored Carlos Correa. Then in the bottom of the first, the Braves struck back. Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a leadoff home run on Joe Ryan's first pitch of the game. It was followed by an Ozzie Albies triple and an Austin Riley home run, and it was 3-1. In just nine pitches Joe Ryan was already on pace to have his worst performance of the year.

Two batters later Austin Riley went deep before Ryan got out of the inning. In the second, Michael Harris II would hit a solo shot, and Acuna would launch his second of the game. With just one out in the bottom of the second, it was already 6-1 and the Braves has hit five home runs. The Twins would add another run in the fourth, but it was not enough as they fell for the second straight game.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

For the second game in a row, the Twins offense struggled. They have scored just three runs in the series so far while batting just .203 in the series. Overall, they are 18th in the league in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Yesterday it was Byron Buxton that drove in one of the runs. It was just his fifth of the month, and first since June 22nd. He did it without the help of a hit, and his hitless streak reached five games. He is batting just .119 on the month with a .178 OBP.

The other RBI came from Edouard Julien. Julien is having a solid month, with three hits in six at-bats in the series, while also having an RBI and two walks. He is not hitting .314 for the month, with an OVP of .400. Still, his RBI last night was his first of the month. He has scored seven times while also hitting six doubles. Joey Gallo had two hits last night with a double.

Last night was an anomaly for Gallo. He scored his first run of the month without it being via his home runs. He hit just his second single of the month as well. It has not been a good month for Gallo so far. He has just eight hits this month in 43 at-bats. That places him with a .186 batting average for the month. He did strike out again the last night, which gives him strikeouts in four straight games and 22 for the month overall.

On the hill, today for the Twins will be Kenta Maeda. Maeda is coming off his best start of the year. He went five innings against the Tigers while striking out eight and just allowing three hits. Maeda did not allow a run and got his first win of the year. He was 0-4 heading into that game with an overinflated ERA. Most of the issues were due to an outing at the end of April in which he gave up ten runs in three innings to the Yankees. Outside of that, Madea has not been terrible. Only one of his game scores is below 49 in those three games. In that game, he gave up four runs in six innings. The big issue has been run support. The last time out was the first time he received enough run support to get the win.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Yesterday it was five more home runs that helped the Braves get the win. That gives the Braves seven home runs for the series and a league-leading 146 on the season. That is 20 home runs more than second place in the majors. This is also a major reason why the Braves lead the league in slugging this year. Meanwhile, they are second in on-base percentage, second in batting average, and third in runs scored this year. It was Ronald Acuna Jr. that launched two more home runs last night. He is now hitting .330 for the year, which is second in the majors. He is also second in the majors in OPS while sitting top 15 in home runs and RBIs. This month has been great for him, as Acuna has hit eight home runs, and drove in 20 runs, all while batting .343.

Sean Murphy also sent one yard yesterday, which was his second of the month. He is now hitting .300 for the month, with two home runs and six RBIs. Joining him with a hot bat is Austin Riley. Riley drove in his tenth and 11th run of the month last night while hitting his fourth home run of the month. He is hitting .283 with an impressive .349 OBP this month.

Matt Olson seemed to be the only one that did not join in the hitting parade last night as he went 0-4. Still, Olson leads the team in RBIs and home runs. His 25 home runs are second in the majors, while his 60 RBIs sit in a tie for third. Over the past month, his slugging has continued. He is hitting .234 on the month with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. Olson has also walked 11 times and scored 14 in that time frame.

The Braves send Kolby Allard to the mound today for his first start of the year. Originally a first-round pick of the Braves in 2015, Allard made his major league debut with the Braves in 2018. He was then traded to the Rangers where he struggled at the major league level. In November he was traded back to the Braves and is coming off the 60-day IL today to make his season debut.

Final Twins-Braves Prediction & Pick

The two pitchers on the mound today do not inspire a lot of confidence. While Maeda is coming off a good start, he has not been consistent this year. Allard has struggled at the major league level and is making his first start of the year today. Regardless, the Braves have been swinging the bat wonderfully lately. That will not end today as they slug a few more home runs in another win.

