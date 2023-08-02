We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for Wednesday's full slate of MLB action as we turn our attention towards this Interleague series. The Minnesota Twins (55-53) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) for the second game of their three-game series. The Twins won last night 3-2. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Twins are currently leading the American League Central by two games. It's a tight race between them and the Guardians at the top of the standings and they were able to break their five-game losing streak last night with a win. They're hoping this series with the Cardinals can kickstart another winning run. Joe Ryan (RHP) gets the nod.

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently last in the National League Central and sit 11.5 games back of the lead. Their season continues to spiral downward due to injuries and growing frustrations in the clubhouse. They're 4-8 in their last 12 games and have had some serious trouble putting up runs. Dakota Hudson (RHP) will be their starter in this one.

Here are the Twins-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Cardinals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+116)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-140)

Over (9): -110

Under (9): -110

How To Watch Twins vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/ 4:45 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins saw a great start out of their pitching staff last night, but they were met by an equally solid performance from the Cardinals. They struggled to get their bats going and didn't see much of a lead for most of the game. In the seventh inning, Donovan Solano hit a two-run single to grab the lead and effectively win the game for the Twins. They broke a five-game skid with the win and will hope to steal another on the road as they've been able to string together wins in bunches.

Joe Ryan (9-7) will start with a 4.06 ERA through 122 innings of work. While he's seen success in the outcomes of games, he certainly gives up his fair share of hits on homers with each start. He's given up at least one home run in each of his last six starts, so he can't afford to do the same if they see another close game. Ryan will have to be on his game and limit the Cardinals' offense early, otherwise he may be getting pulled.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals haven't had much luck in close games this year and yesterday was another example. They're trying hard to bounce back after a few rough series. They're just 23-30 at home this year but have gone 32-14 as the underdogs, a promising trend when looking at this betting line. Their bats can only take them as far as their pitching staff goes, so they'll need to improve on their 5.04 ERA over the last 10 games.

Dakota Hudson (1-0) will make his second start after posting a 4.19 ERA through 19.1 innings of action this year. Typically in relief spots for most of the year, Hudson grabbed a win in his start against the Marlins. He did, however, notch only three innings of work, so expect them to go to the bullpen early in this game. If the Cardinals pitching staff can collectively turn in a good performance, the Cardinals could have a chance against the struggling bats of Minnesota.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Both teams are hitting their own slumps right now. The Twins just snapped a five-game losing streak and will be hopeful win those games back with this upcoming stretch of games. Joe Ryan is the more tested starter here, but he'll have to keep his ERA down if he wants to give the Twins a chance here.

Dakota Hudson showed some promise in his last start, but it's hard to back him confidently until we see him pitch into the later innings. There may be some volatility with this pitching matchup as both guys can be shaky on the mound at times. For the prediction, let's be safe and take the over as both teams may wake up from their hitting slumps against these pitchers.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: OVER 9 Runs (-110)