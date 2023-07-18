The Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners won seven of nine games just before the All-Star break. They were able to rest at home in Seattle and then face the lowly Detroit Tigers for a three-game home series right after the break. The Mariners stepped on a rake, scoring a grand total of just six runs in three games. They won one of those games in a 2-0 shutout, but they lost the other two. That's the kind of thing the Mariners simply cannot afford if they want to return to the American League playoffs. The Mariners are still very much in the hunt. In terms of games back, the Mariners trail Houston by a relatively modest margin of 4.5 games in the chase for the final spot in the A.L. playoffs. That's not the biggest problem the Mariners have. Their number one concern is that they have to catch Houston while also passing the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the standings. They are only one game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels, too. Seattle has to deal with several different teams. On any given night in Major League Baseball, it's highly unlikely that all those teams will lose. The Mariners need to catch the Red Sox and Yankees as soon as possible, so that when August arrives, they just have one team to catch in the wild card race. The longer the M's fail to catch Boston and the Yankees, the tougher their task will be in September and the home stretch of the season.

Here are the Twins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Mariners Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-215)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

How To Watch Twins vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Twins-Mariners LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins got out to an early lead on Monday in the first game of this series but squandered that advantage. The Twins are going to be a little angry and will be quite motivated to bounce back and win this game. Bailey Ober, their starting pitcher, is very tall and lanky. His long arms and rangy frame are advantageous for a pitcher, because Ober can hide the release point of the ball and thereby disguise the spin and rotation on the ball when it comes out of his hand. He has pitched well this season and has been a tough pitcher to figure out for some of the better teams in the American League, such as the Baltimore Orioles, whom he shut out a few weeks ago. A struggling Seattle Mariner offense is not going to have an easy time against him.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners know they have to start stacking wins instead of treading water and playing .500 ball. Their win over the Twins on Monday might have given them the jump-start they needed to begin playing up to their potential. Pitcher Bryan Woo has been very solid for them. Seattle has to feel good about Woo, much as it should feel good about every starting pitcher it sends to the mound. This is a good pitching team. Just a few runs will make the difference.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have played a number of games in recent weeks in which the over was very low, set at seven or 7.5 runs. Those games have cashed the over bet, so let's ride with that play one more time here.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Over 7