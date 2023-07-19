The Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins are both hovering near the .500 mark, so it's only fitting that they split the first two games of this series in Seattle. Neither team can get on an extended roll. Neither team can find a prolonged groove. They have had good patches of play, but they didn't last very long, and they have been canceled out by their rough periods and their losing skids. The Twins are the far more fortunate team of the two, because they exist in the American League Central, where no other team is above .500. The Twins could very realistically win the Central with 83 or 84 wins, provided that the Cleveland Guardians fail to play better baseball over the next two and a half months. The Mariners are in the American League West, where the Texas Rangers have won each of their first six games after the All-Star break and look like a definite playoff team. The Houston Astros lead the Mariners by several games in the wild card race and have done so despite the fact that Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve have missed a lot of games. The Mariners simply have to make a push now, before the Astros get healthier and retrieve their superstars. Seattle has to jump several teams to have any chance at a wild card berth. The Twins just have to hold off Cleveland in a battle of mediocre teams.

Here are the Twins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Mariners Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-166)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Twins vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins scored 10 runs on Tuesday night, hitting multiple home runs and getting off to a big early start against Mariner pitching. The Twins' offense has been the main problem for this team in 2023, so any night when the bats click and a lot of different guys contribute is extremely welcome. That could be the catalyst for a strong performance at the plate in this game.

Yes, Luis Castillo is throwing for the Mariners, but he has not been dominant this year. He has been good, but he hasn't been the lights-out pitcher who is virtually unhittable when at his best. Castillo has very rarely reached that lofty standard. If we see the version of Castillo which has existed for most of the season, the Twins should be able to score at least four runs and cover.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners and Luis Castillo know it's getting pretty serious. Time is growing short. Opportunities are dwindling. You know Castillo is aware of the significance of this game. Expect him to kick it up a notch and pitch like an ace. If he does, Seattle will win comfortably.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick

If you have been following our bets for Mariner home games over the past three weeks, you know that whenever the over-under is set at 7 or 7.5, we have picked the over, and the over has cashed. Why stop now?

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5