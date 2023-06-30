‘

The Minnesota Twins will start a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles today. We are at Camden Yards, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Twins-Orioles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Twins endured a three-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. Moreover, they have gone 11-15 in June. The Twins are currently 40-42 and yet somehow in a tie for first place in the American League Central.

The Orioles lost two of three games at home to the Cincinnati Reds. Now, they will continue their homestand with the hope of rebounding from their series loss to the Reds. The Orioles are 48-31 and currently sit in second place in the American League East.

Pablo Lopez will start for the Twins and is 3-5 with a 4.41 ERA. Ultimately, he went six innings in his last outing while allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 10 in a loss to the Detroit Tigers. Dean Kremer will go for the Orioles and comes in with a record of 8-3 with a 4.50 ERA. Significantly, he went seven innings in his last start while allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out five in a no-decision to the Seattle Mariners.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the Twins and the Orioles. Correspondingly, the Twins won the season series 4-3 in 2022. The teams split the four games in Baltimore. However, the Orioles are 4-3 over the last seven games against the Twins in Baltimore.

Here are the Twins-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Orioles Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+152)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Twins vs. Orioles

TV: Bally Sports North and MASN

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are the worst good team in baseball. However, they have managed to stand atop a terrible division and continue to strive. The Twins will have a tough test against the Orioles this weekend, and their offense must show up.

Joey Gallo is batting .189 with 13 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 24 runs. Meanwhile, Byron Buxton is hitting .203 with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 35 runs. Carlos Correa is batting .212 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 25 runs. Likewise, Max Kepler is hitting .198 with 10 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 23 runs. These four are part of an offense that is 24th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, 20th in runs, eighth in home runs, and 19th in slugging percentage.

But while the offense struggles, the pitching has held this team together like a strong bandaid. Moreover, the team is fifth in team ERA. But the bullpen has also excelled in keeping games close. Ultimately, they rank fifth in bullpen ERA. The bullpen even did okay against the Braves, allowing two earned runs in three games against the Braves.

The Twins will cover the spread if their offense can manage some runs early. Then, the starting pitching must keep the game close to set up the bullpen for success.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have one of the best teams in the majors because of an offense that continues to fire on all cylinders. Likewise, they have persevered despite mounting injuries to key players like Ryan Mountcastle.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .244 with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 38 runs. Meanwhile, Austin Hays is hitting .314 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, and 42 runs. Anthony Santander is batting .265 with 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 40 runs. Additionally, Adley Rutschman is hitting .268 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 36 runs. These four are part of an offense that ranks 13th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, 10th in runs, 12th in home runs, and eighth in slugging percentage.

But the pitching needs to improve. Unfortunately, they are 18th in team ERA. The starters have been mediocre, which has taken the shine off the decent bullpen. Therefore, not many people know that the Orioles currently rank 11th in bullpen ERA. They know how to hold a lead. However, the starters need to get them there first.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can score some runs early. Then, Kremer must have a good quality start.

Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the superior team. However, Kremer is average at best as a starting pitcher. Lopez is also an average pitcher. Yes, the Twins have a good bullpen, as do the Orioles. But the starting pitchers will struggle in this one, leaving room for more offense. Therefore, expect a 5-4 or 6-3 game in this affair.

Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Over: 8.5 (-118)