ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins look to continue their push for the playoffs as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Rays prediction and pick.

Twins-Rays Projected Starters

David Festa vs. Jeffery Springs

Name (2-4) with a 4.89 ERA 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Festa went six innings in his last start, giving up two hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender just two runs, but take the loss to the Braves.

2024 Road Splits: Festa is 2-1 on the road in four starts. He has a 4.05 ERA and a .234 opponent batting average.

Jeffery Springs (1-2) with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP

Last Start: Springs went five innings, giving up a hit and two walks. He would not allow a run as he took the no-decision in a win over the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: In three starts at home, Spring is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA and a .281 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Rays Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Twins vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT

TV: BSNO/BSSUN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting ninth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .317 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 49 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 57 RBIs while scoring 51 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .253 with a .336 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 52 RBIs while scoring 79 times.

Royce Lewis has been driving in runs as of late. He is hitting just .150 in the last week with a .182 on-base percentage. Still, he has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Joining him in driving in runs is Trevor Larnach. Larnach is hitting just .231 in the last week but has a .333 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs and a run scored this week. Manuel Margot has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .455 over the last week but has just one RBI and one run scored. The Twins are hitting .223 in the last week, with three home runs and 19 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Twins have just 12 career at-bats against Jeffery Springs. They have just one hit in that time. Ryan Jeffers in one for two, with a single, while the other four members of the Twins with at-bats against Springs do not have a hit.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 28th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Diaz has 12 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 48 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .248 with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 46 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .193 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 45 times.

Junior Caminero has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting just .182 in the last week with a .280 on-base percentage. Still, he has a triple, a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Jose Caballero joins him in driving in runs. He is hitting just .160 this past week but has four RBIs and two stolen bases. Yandy Diaz is hot at the dish. He is hitting .417 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. Josh Lowe has been similarly hot. He is hitting .409 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored. The Rays are hitting just .216 in the last week with six home runs and 25 runs scored in six games.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick

Run support has been an issue for David Festa. He was 1-2 in August with a 3.13 ERA. Still, he has not been receiving run support. In games he has started, the Twins are averaging just three runs per game in the last month. Jeffery Springs has been just as good. In August he had a 3.47 ERA, and the Rays went 3-2 in games he started. Further, both teams are struggling to score and hit as of late. This has all the makings of a low-scoring game.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-110)