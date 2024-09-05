ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Pablo Lopez heads to the mound for the Minnesota Twins as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Rays prediction and pick.

Twins-Rays Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Taj Bradley

Pablo Lopez (13-8) with a 4.05 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Pablo Lopez went 7.2 innings giving up six hits in his last start. He would not give up a run as he took the win over the Blue Jays

2024 Road Splits: Lopez is 7-4 on the road with a 4.11 ERA and a .219 opponent batting average on the road.

Taj Bradley (6-9) with a 4.35 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Bradley went just 2.1 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits, two walks, and a home run. He would allow eight runs and take the loss to the Padres.

2024 Home Splits: Bradley is 3-6 at home this year in 11 starts. He had a 3.92 ERA and a .212 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Rays Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -136

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Twins vs. Rays

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: BSNO/BSSUN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .234 on the year with a .314 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 49 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .238 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 58 RBIs while scoring 52 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .251 with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 52 RBIs while scoring 79 times.

Royce Lewis has been driving in runs as of late. He is hitting .316 in the last week with a .350 on-base percentage. Further, he has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Joining him in driving in runs is Trevor Larnach. Larnach is hitting just ..091 in the last week but has a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored this week. Jose Miranda is hitting well, hitting .300 in the last week. Still, he does not have an RBI but has scored once. The Twins are hitting just .198 in the last week, with four home runs and 13 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Twins have 32 career at-bats against Taj Bradley. They have hit .312 against him. Royce Lewis has been great, going 3-5 with a home run and an RBI against Bradley. Meanwhile, Kyle Farmer is one for two with a home run and an RBI. Further, Matt Walner is also one for two with a home run and an RBI.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 27th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .274 this year with a .332 on-base percentage. Diaz has 12 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 48 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .244 with a .321 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 47 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .192 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. He has also stolen 13 bases and scored 45 times.

Junior Caminero has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .261 in the last week with a .370 on-base percentage. He has a triple, a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Jose Caballero joins him in driving in runs. He is hitting just .190 this past week but has four RBIs. Jose Lowe is hitting well, hitting .364 in the last week. He has a double, a triple, and a home run, with two RBIs, four stolen bases, and four runs scored. The Rays are hitting just .243 in the last week with four home runs and 25 runs scored in six games.

Current Rays have 53 career at-bats against Pablo Lopez. They have hit just .189 against him. Brandon Lowe has the most experience, going 2-10 with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Yandy Diaz is 2-8 with an RBI while Josh Lowe is 2-5 with an RBI.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick

Pablo Lopez has been great in his recent starts. He had a 1.71 ERA in August and has not given up a run in his last three starts. That is 20.2 innings of work, giving up 16 hits, four walks, and no runs. Meanwhile, Taj Bradley has not been good. He has given up 14 runs in his last two starts over 8.1 innings. He had a 10.41 ERA in August, going 0-4. Neither offense is hitting well as of late, so take the better pitcher in this one.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-136)