ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox are looking for a win as they try to catch the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card race. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Twins-Red Sox Projected Starters

David Festa vs. Richard Fitts

David Festa (2-6) with a 5.07 ERA and a 1.27 WHIO

Last Start: Festa went just 3.2 innings, giving up three hits and three walks. He gave up two runs but took the no-decision as the Twins beat the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Festa is 2-2 on the road this year in five starts with a 3.96 ERA and a .237 opponent batting average.

Richards Fitts (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Fitts went five innings in his last outing, giving up two hits and three walks. He did not give up a run as he took the no-decision and the Red Sox lost to the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Fitts has made just one start at home, giving up six hits and a walk. Two runs were scored, but none of them were earned.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Red Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -116

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How to Watch Twins vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSNO/NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .307 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 62 RBIs while scoring 54 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 65 RBIs while scoring 60 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .251 with a .337 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs with 57 RBIs while scoring 85 times.

Brooks Lee has been solid in the last week. He is hitting just .176, but he has seven RBIs in the last week. Meanwhile, Carlos Correa has hit .500 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Willi Castro. Castor is hitting .368 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base, and five runs scored. The Twins are hitting .227 in the last week with three home runs and 25 runs scored in six games.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are tenth in runs scored, fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .274 this year with a .356 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 83 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 87 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .285 on the year with a .341 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 104 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .275 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 15 home runs and 70 RBIs while scoring 68 times. Further, he has stolen 19 bases this year.

Masataka Yoshida is hot at the plate. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Trevor Story has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .364 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Triston Casas. Casas is hitting .267 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Red Sox are hitting .200 in the last week with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in the last six games.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

David Festa has not been great as of late. This month he has made three starts, giving up eight runs in just 12.2 innings of work while the Twins have gone 1-2. Richard Fitts has been solid in his two starts this year. He has not given up an earned run, but, the Red Sox are 0-2 when he has started this year. While Festa has not been great as of late, he has been serviceable. Further, Fitts is not going deep into games and the Red Sox bullpen will give up some runs. Take the better offense in this one and back the Twins.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-116)