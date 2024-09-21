ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Pablo Lopez heads to the mound for the Minnesota Twins as they face the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Twins-Red Sox Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Kutter Crawford

Pablo Lopez (15-8) with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Lopez went 6.1 innings, giving up eight hits and two walks. He gave up two runs but took the no-decision as the Twins lost to the Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Lopez is 8-4 on the road in 16 starts with a 4.02 ERA and a .229 opponent batting average.

Kutter Crawford (8-15) with a 4.19 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Crawford went 4.1 innings, giving up six hits, two home runs, and two walks. He would surrender four runs as Crawford took the loss to the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Fitts has made just one start at home, giving up six hits and a walk. Two runs were scored, but none of them were earned.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Red Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -138

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Twins vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: BSNO/NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 62 RBIs while scoring 54 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .238 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 65 RBIs while scoring 60 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .250 with a .337 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs with 57 RBIs while scoring 86 times.

Brooks Lee has been solid in the last week. He is hitting just .176, but he has seven RBIs in the last week. Meanwhile, Carlos Correa has hit .385 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Willi Castro. Castor is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base, and six runs scored. The Twins are hitting .209 in the last week with three home runs and 27 runs scored in seven games.

The Twins have 24 career at-bats against Kutter Crawford. They have hit .375 against him. Jose Miranda, Manuel Margot, and Ryan Jeffers all have doubles against Crawford. Meanwhile, Carlos Correa is 2-7 against Crawford.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are tenth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .273 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 83 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 87 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .284 on the year with a .340 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 104 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .275 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 15 home runs and 70 RBIs while scoring 68 times. Further, he has stolen 19 bases this year.

Masataka Yoshida is hot at the plate. He is hitting .261 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Trevor Story has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .350 in the last week with a .381 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Triston Casas. Casas is hitting .235 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Red Sox are hitting .189 in the last week with six home runs and 18 RBIs in the last six games.

Current Red Sox have 44 career at-bats against Pablo Lopez. They have hit .182 against him. Jarren Duran is 3-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. Meanwhile, WIlyer Abreu is one for three with an RBI. Finally, Connor Wong is 2-5 with a double against Lopez.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Pablo Lopez has been great as of late. Since the start of August, Lope has pitched 51.2 innings in eight starts. He has given up just 11 earned runs in that time. Further, the Twins are 5-3 in those games. Kutter Crawford has struggled as of late. He has given up 16 runs in his last 33.2 innings. Further, he has lost his last six starts. The Twins are hitting better in the last week as well, take them to get the win.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-138)