The Minnesota Twins will look to cling on to their slim AL Central lead as they clash with the rebuilding Kansas City Royals on the diamond. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Twins-Royals prediction and pick will be revealed for all betting fanatics to see.

Even though the Twins are extremely fortunate to be playing in arguably the weakest division in all of baseball, they have also lost back-to-back games and are very eager to get back on the winning train before their AL Central lead evaporates for good. Still, the Twins have managed to win six out of their last nine games and will send out their ace in RHP Sonny Gray to dispose of the Royals in front of their home fans. So far, Gray is 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 20 starts on the year.

With one of the worst records in all of baseball and well on their way to losing 100 games for the first time since the 2019 season. Despite many people within the area already counting down the seconds before the Chiefs kickoff their season, Kansas City would want nothing more to spoil the Twins day by downing them in shocking fashion. In line for the start on this Friday evening will be the 26-year-old righty in Brady Singer who is 6-8 with a below-average 5.55 ERA on the year.

Here are the Twins-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-110)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Twins vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

While playing one of the worst teams in the sport usually tends to help teams out in regards to covering the spread, the top priority for the Minnesota Twins tonight should be to continue staying red-hot from the dish. Not only have the Twins beaten the Royals in nine of their last ten meetings overall, but they have also been one of the more lethal hitting teams in Major League Baseball since the All-Star Break. Believe it or not, but the Twins are averaging a lofty 5.9 runs per game over that span.

In impressive fashion, we could be seeing a budding superstar be born right in front of our eyes as rookie Edouard Julien has led this offensive surge. On paper, Julien has introduced himself to teams with a rude awakening as he is slashing an absurd .423 while mashing six homers and hitting safely in 14 of his last 17 games overall. Simply put, there are very few hitters on the face of the planet as hot as Julien at the moment so don't be shocked if he is a big reason why the Twins can cover the spread against the Royals.

Of course, having your ace on the mound is never a bad solution either. Throughout his career versus the Royals, Sonny Gray has been nearly unbeatable against Kansas City during his tenure as he owns a 9-2 record overall to go along with an elite 1.54 ERA. All in all, Gray hasn't lost to Kansas City since 2014.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

All jokes aside about how bad this Royals squad is, don't be sleeping on this team to do the unthinkable of covering the spread versus the top squad in the division. If you are feeling like living live dangerously, then selecting the Royals to get the job done could end up tickling your fancy!

Despite the odds stacked against them and having lost six consecutive series, the best bet in the Royals' pursuit of covering the spread will end up being KC putting their hopes in projected starter Brady Singer to be the ultimate equalizer against the dominant Sonny Gray. Fortunately enough, Singer does happen to be coming off a pair of quality starts in a row including a nine-strikeout performance versus the Yankees in which he surrendered only two runs on a couple of hits. Call me crazy, but the ticket to shocking the baseball world lies on the shoulders of Brady Singer.

To put the cherry on top, the Royals could really put the Twins' chances of covering the spread in jeopardy if the young guns within this lineup come to play. Whether it is 23-year-old Bobby Witt Jr. leading the club in homers and RBIs or even MJ Melendez stringing together some productive at-bats, the Royals do have some exciting pieces offensively within this lineup that could end up inflicting damage.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick

As fun as it would be to bet on the Royals to cover and have your wildest dreams come true, they are still a 75-loss team going up against a division-leading Twins squad that has had their number. Side with Minnesota with the hopes of making some extra hard-earned cash!

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-110)