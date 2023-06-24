The Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Tigers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Tigers.

The Minnesota Twins are part of a very mediocre collection of teams in the American League Central Division. The Twins are just 39-38 through 77 games, and yet they lead the division. The four other teams in the A.L. Central have losing records. It is therefore easy to bury the Twins and view them as a uniquely problematic team in Major League Baseball. The argument can still be made that the Twins are taking away a playoff spot which other teams would deserve more.

However, Twins fans would be quick to point out — and they would be correct — that the American League is a vast sea of mediocrity with the exception of its three best teams: the Tampa Bay Rays, the Texas Rangers, and the Baltimore Orioles. Outside of those three ballclubs, no one else in the American League — entering play on Saturday, June 24 — has a record which is better than six games over .500. Nearly every team in the American League has struggled to find its footing. The Twins are hardly alone in that regard.

Here are the Twins-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+108)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Twins vs. Tigers

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has won three games in a row for the first time in a few weeks. Any small degree of momentum is a big deal in a bad American League Central, so the Twins have to feel they have a realistic chance of creating some distance between them and the competition, including the Detroit Tigers.

For a short while in late May, the Tigers got hot, but they weren't able to stay hot. Detroit is just a bad hitting team with a lot of lineup holes and not nearly enough consistent production. We saw why on Friday night, when the Twins were able to shut down the Tigers in a 4-1 win. Detroit did score some runs against Minnesota pitching a week earlier, but on most occasions, the Tigers' offense struggles and has a hard time stacking hits together. The Twins are clearly the better team here, and now that they are piling up some wins, they should be able to generate momentum and get more production from their own offense.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have won three in a row, which might seem like a really good reason to pick Minnesota in this game. However, the reality of the American League Central this season is that if a team — any team — in the division wins a few games, the magic doesn't last. The momentum doesn't carry over for very long, if at all. Central teams just can't put together a full week of good baseball. Every team in the division, to varying degrees, can't sustain any degree of prosperity. If that larger dynamic remains in place for this game, Detroit is going to win.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The American League Central is not a division people should bet on unless one team is playing a clearly superior team, such as this weekend's series between the Royals and the Rays. In-division games should be avoided on a consistent basis.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5