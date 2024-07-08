It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins White Sox.

The Minnesota Twins started their season losing 13 of their first 20 games. They have lost seven in a row in a stretch of games removed from that initial 20-game stumble. They have lost five in a row in a third separate rut. For a team with three really bad sequences of games, one would normally conclude — rationally, logically — that such a team would be .500 at best and probably below break-even through 90 games.

The Twins are 51-39, in strong position for a playoff spot.

Minnesota has been really bad in spots, but also dominant in other stretches. The Twins have won 12 games in a row. In a separate period of games, they won six in a row. They are currently on another roll in which they have won 10 of 14. They have had huge hot and cold spells, but the hot periods have outnumbered the cold ones. With the Kansas City Royals going 15-24 in their last 49 games, the Twins have moved several games ahead of the Royals for second place in the American League Central and into the second American League wild card position. The Twins lead the Boston Red Sox by 1.5 games for that second wild card spot, the Royals by three games. The Twins clearly have the talent to become a factor in the American League, which they were last year. The big key will be to avoid the kinds of stumbles which have emerged at times in the first 90 games. Taking care of the woefully bad White Sox is very important for the Twins, just as it is important for the other American League wild card contenders.

Twins-White Sox Projected Starters

TBA vs. Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen (2-7) has a 5.08 ERA. He has been a weak link on a White Sox starting staff which has actually not been terrible as a whole. Garrett Crochet and Ereck Fedde have been genuinely good pitchers for Chicago this season. Flexen, though, hasn't set nearly the same standard, as his ERA indicates. Opposing teams have found him to be very hittable. His last start against the potent Cleveland Guardians exhibited Flexen's problems. He didn't give up a ton of hits, but the hits he gave up were loud ones. Two gopher balls in six innings just won't cut it. Only three strikeouts in six innings shows that opposing hitters are able to put lots of balls in play against him. He doesn't strike out a lot of batters, and his walk-to-strikeout ratio is not good at all. Pitchers have the upper hand over hitters in modern baseball because of heightened velocity and spin, but Flexen doesn't get hitters to miss his pitches and allows way too many balls in play. That's why he is such a weak pitcher right now.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 2 versus the Cleveland Guardians: 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 48 IP, 48 H, 28 R, 8 HR, 25 BB, 34 K

Here are the Twins-White Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -184

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Twins vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The powerful Twins against Chris Flexen is a batter-versus-pitcher mismatch. We don't have to overthink this one.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Twins haven't decided on a starter, which puts Minnesota's game situation into question.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

It's hard to bet for the White Sox. However, you should wait until you know the Twins' starter (or choice of bullpen pitchers) for this game. Hold off until you get solid information.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5