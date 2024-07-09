The Twins make the trip to Chicago to face the White Sox! The Twins are having a great season this year, while the White Sox have been the worst team in the MLB this season. The Twins have a lot more momentum than the White Sox leading into this matchup. Our MLB odds series has our Twins-White Sox prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Twins-White Sox Projected Starters

Bailey Ober vs. Erick Fedde

Bailey Ober (8-4) with a 4.12 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with zero walks and eight strikeouts in a Twins win.

2024 Road Splits: (4-3) 4.69 ERA

Erick Fedde (6-3) with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in a White Sox win.

2024 Home Splits: (4-1) 1.64 ERA

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -154

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Twins vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports North / NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are 51-39 and have won two straight and three out of their last four games leading into this series. The Twins are just outside the top 10 in batting and are struggling with their pitching staff. Alex Kirilloff, Edouard Julien, Byron Buxton, Willi Castro, Carlos Santana, and Ryan Jeffers are some notable names on this Minnesota offense despite the struggles. On the mound, Joe Ryan and Simeon Woods Richardson are the names to watch despite the struggles they have dealt with there as a staff.

The Twins are starting Bailey Ober on the mound where he has an 8-4 record, a 4.12 ERA, and a 1.10 WHIP. He has allowed 45 runs on 80 hits with 23 walks and 100 strikeouts through 94 innings. The Twins are 9-8 in the 17 games that he's started so far this season. Ober has struggled with consistency this season where he will have one good game and then a bad game the next. He still gets a favorable matchup against an offense that has been as awful as the White Sox behind the plate this season.

The offense for the Twins has been red-hot recently. They have jumped all over the place in the rankings and are currently sixth in the MLB in team batting average at .255 after finishing with a .243 average last year. Willi Castro, Ryan Jeffers, and Carlos Correa lead the Twins in most batting categories. Correa leads in batting average at .305 and in OBP at .376. Then, Jeffers leads in home runs at 14 and RBI at 46. Finally, Castro leads in total hits at 86. This Twins offense has been red-hot recently, but they get a decent matchup against Erick Fedde on the mound for the White Sox.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are the worst team in the MLB. They have a 26-66 record so far this season. They have lost two straight games leading into this game and three out of their last four games. They are the second-worst team in the MLB behind the plate and are also struggling on the mound, ranking near the bottom on the mound as well. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, Andrew Vaughn, and Andrew Benintendi are standouts despite how bad the offense has been. The only notable pitchers in the lineup are Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet. They have struggled all season and do not have much hope the rest of the way.

The White Sox are starting Erick Fedde on the mound in this matchup and he has a 6-3 record, a 3.13 ERA, and a 1.13 WHIP. He has allowed 38 runs on 92 hits with 28 walks and 94 strikeouts through 106.1 innings. In his 18 starts this season, the White Sox are 7-11. Fedde has been one of the very few bright spots for Chicago this season, but this is a challenge against the Twins and how well they have played behind the plate.

The offense for the White Sox has been awful. The White Sox are second to last in the MLB in team batting average at .222 which comes after having a .238 last season. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, and Andrew Vaughn lead the offense in most categories. Vaughn leads in batting average at .242, in RBI at 43, and in total hits at 77. Then, Sheets leads in OBP at .323 and DeJong in home runs at 16. They get an interesting matchup against the Twins and Bailey Ober on the mound. Ober has been inconsistent this season, but it might still be a challenge for this struggling White Sox offense.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Twins have been great recently and have the momentum. They have a much better offense when compared to the White Sox, but Fedde is the better pitcher than Ober for the Twins. Fedde is the key factor for the White Sox in this game and is why Chicago should cover at home. The Twins might still win, but Fedde is why they will cover.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-132)