Peacock has green-lit a Twisted Metal Season 2. The first season was a huge hit for the streaming service upon its July premiere.

“A Sweet Tooth-sized thank you”

In a statement, showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith thanked the fans for their support of the first season (via Variety).

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone’s love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag,” Smith said. “We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

After its July premiere, it was reported by Peacock that Twisted Metal was the “most-binged” series in the streaming service's history. Clearly, it was a big success and the streaming service is eager to capitalize on its popularity. All 10 episodes premiered on July 27.

Twisted Metal is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game series. It follows John Doe (Mackie), a milkman with amnesia who is tasked with traveling across the country to deliver a package.

MCU star Anthony Mackie leads the series. Stephanie Beatriz, Samoa Joe, Will Arnett (who also produces the show), and Thomas Haden Church star in the series. Neve Campbell, known for her role in the Scream series, also had a recurring role in the first season.