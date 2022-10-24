Twitter goes crazy as Virat Kohli sets multiple world records at MCG

Virat Kohli scripted history as he became the leading run-scorer in T20Is on Sunday. With his match-winning knock of 82 not out off 53 deliveries against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli surpassed India captain Rohit Sharma to occupy the number one position on the run charts in the shortest format of the game.

Virat Kohli now has 3794 runs in 110 matches in T20Is. He has scored his runs at a whopping average of 51.97 and an excellent strike rate of 138.41.

However, it wasn’t the only record, Virat Kohli created during his majestic knock at the MCG.

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for the 14th time in T20Is, the most a male player has won. He went past Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi who has received 13 such awards in his career.

The Delhi-born cricket star has remained unbeaten on 18 occasions while chasing a target on 18 occasions in T20Is, with the Indian team winning all of them. Alongside Shoaib Malik, Virat Kohli now holds the record for the most number not out innings in successful run-chases.

After the match, Virat Kohli rated his innings as his greatest in T20Is, while Twitter erupted in joy, hailing the return of the King.

An unforgettable India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup last-ball thriller in front of 90,293 fans at the MCG, and Virat Kohli produced an innings for the ages, one that he called his greatest in the format. Here’s how the cricket community reacted on Twitter.

What an incredible game of cricket! @imVkohli is a genius. That straight six in the second last over 🐐😍 #INDvsPAK — Laura Wolvaardt (@LauraWolvaardt) October 23, 2022

How good Virat!!!! Outstanding!! — Merv Hughes (@MervHughes332) October 23, 2022

@imVkohli Almighty knows how to give respect to a Legend like you ✊✊✊✊what a run chase and what a match…😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/G0CfSEzpfZ — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) October 23, 2022

My word, One of the best games I have ever watched! @imVkohli incredible 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/vHtlh2jUBo — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) October 23, 2022

“Honestly, I was feeling a lot of pressure at that stage. But then when he came in and he hit a few boundaries, I kind of opened up. That partnership, we didn’t even realise when we got to our 100. We kept talking, we kept running hard and kept watching their body language. We knew it would turn at some stage, it turned quite late to be honest. We would have liked to do it earlier,” Virat Kohli told Star Sports. “All these things look great at the end, to be honest. When I was 12 of 21, I was like ‘I am really messing this game up. I am not putting ball in the gaps’. But when you have experience and understand the value of batting deep, that’s always been my role-playing for India. I know that I can do a lot of the power-hitting towards the end of the innings,” he added. “I told Hardik that if we go after Haris Rauf, if he goes for a big over, they will panic big time. And that’s exactly what happened,” Virat Kohli revealed. “A lot of credit should go to Hardik, he came and he was very, very positive. He kept telling me to be positive and keep pushing it in the gaps. He was telling me to take the game deep and kept believing in it,” Virat Kohli elaborated.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma hailed his fast bowlers for keeping Pakistan batters in check by getting wickets at regular intervals. The Men in Green lost their premier batter Babar Azam for a duck in the second over followed by the dismissal of their other opener Mohammad Rizwan two overs later.

“I felt really good. That felt really good. We spoke of certain things in our team meetings and stuff like that. We spoke of how we want to utilise our bigger boundary and try and challenge the batsmen a little bit. You’ve got to sometimes understand what the pitch is doing, as well. That back of a length, slightly back of a length, slightly full, was not easy to hit, and what happened in today’s game will tell you that,” Rohit Sharma said. “A lot of the guys got wickets bowling that back of length because, like I said, at the toss, as well, there was a little bit of grass on the pitch and a bit of weather, quite nippy, as well. So we knew if you keep hitting that length, it’s going to be challenging, and that is something that we kept constantly putting in bowlers’ ears, that challenge them — if they hit you a couple of successful there, it’s fine,” he added. “Actually we got rewarded bowling that length, as well. Hardik in particular bowling that kind of length and a couple of their batters trying to play cross-batted short got the top edge, and we got the wicket, and that is something that we spoke of at the start,” Rohit Sharma mentioned. “With the way, Bhuvi and Arshdeep were swinging the ball, our initial plan was to just try and pitch it up and see if we can get the ball to swing. The first four or five overs were brilliant to watch, honestly. For a little while, it felt like a Test match because of the way the ball was moving around and the carry in the pitch, as well. It was a good cricketing pitch,” Rohit Sharma summed up.

Having started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high by taking revenge for their defeat to Pakistan at last year’s tournament in the United Arab Emirates, Virat Kohli and his teammates will take on the Netherlands in their next match on Thursday in Sydney.